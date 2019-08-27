RepairPal Welcomes 2,500th Shop Into the RepairPal Certified Network

Given the unique quality and scale of its network, many of the best companies who sell, insure and help consumers maintain their cars are now offering the RepairPal Certified network to their members. You can now find RepairPal Certified shops through companies such as CarMax and USAA, who are dedicated to helping their customers throughout their car ownership lifecycles.

RepairPal's mission is to give consumers trust, quality and fair pricing in caring for their cars. Too many people don't know which mechanic they can trust, or if they're getting ripped off when they need repairs. So RepairPal built a rigorous process to identify shops that have the right commitment to quality, delight their customers and don't overcharge. To become RepairPal Certified, each shop must pass a comprehensive evaluation by our team of auto experts who scrutinize the shop's mechanics for experience and training, tools, parts, customer satisfaction, pricing and warranty. Each shop has to continue providing great experiences to stay in the network.

"We are honored to work with so many high-quality shops across the country," says RepairPal CEO Art Shaw. "We've done the work to find the right shops, and together we ensure consumers have great experiences when they need to get their cars fixed."

With 2,500 shops today, RepairPal will keep growing its network of high-quality automotive repair facilities, making it even easier for drivers to find trust and comfort while keeping their cars working right. Now that's something to celebrate.

About RepairPal

Established in 2007, RepairPal is bringing trust and peace-of-mind to auto repair. At RepairPal.com, consumers have free access to a vast array of resources for taking care of their cars, from Fair Price Estimates to common questions about car care. The RepairPal Certified Network consists of rigorously vetted shops nationwide where repairs are done at fair prices with quality parts and an attentive staff. Partners like USAA and CarMax send their members and customers to RepairPal Certified shops, knowing they will get high-quality repairs at a fair price. The RepairPal Certified network is now the largest trusted network within the US, with over 2,500 locations nationwide. By visiting RepairPal.com, consumers can get back on the road quickly, knowing they'll receive quality work at fair prices.

