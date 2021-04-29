RepairSmith and Move Clean Announce Collaboration with Shell Lubricants US, Turtle Wax, Inc., and Purolator to Deliver Convenient, At-Home Routine Vehicle Maintenance for Drivers

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index reports that Americans are now driving double the amount of time as compared to April of 2020. However, 65% of drivers have neglected routine vehicle maintenance and interior cleaning. Keeping up with maintenance and cleaning is key to safe driving, avoiding breakdowns and maximizing the life of a vehicle.

To address the maintenance services vehicle owners postponed, RepairSmith technicians will deliver the service package, direct to car owners at their home or office, which includes the following services:

Pennzoil Platinum ® oil change to help keep your engine clean and running smoothly.

oil change to help keep your engine clean and running smoothly. Turtle Wax ® Defend-X™ interior cabin disinfection to kill over 99% of germs without damaging your interior.

interior cabin disinfection to kill over 99% of germs without damaging your interior. PurolatorBOSS ® Premium Cabin Air Filter with Febreze ® Freshness to block out and control odors, prevent bacteria and mold growth, and block fine dust particles.*

to block out and control odors, prevent bacteria and mold growth, and block fine dust particles.* Multi-Point Inspection to identify any potential problems and keep the vehicle in peak condition.

"We are proud to bring vehicle owners this comprehensive solution, alongside such premium and trusted brands, to make it easier to keep up with routine maintenance," said Dave Pributsky, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at RepairSmith. "This is one of many collaborations we are working on to bring to life our mission to deliver convenient auto repair everywhere."

The collaboration integrates the fragmented needs of drivers with one all-inclusive, convenient, at-home solution. It also helps prepare drivers to get back on the road safely for seasonal travel.

"Vehicle owners have a lot to manage when it comes to their vehicle and we're excited to be working alongside other likeminded companies to help simplify routine maintenance and make it more approachable to consumers," said Nathan J Fink, Founder and President of Move Clean.

RepairSmith makes vehicle repair and maintenance services convenient and adds transparency by offering upfront pricing when booking the at-home service online. Move Clean is actively addressing the increased demand by vehicle owners for a total vehicle cleaning solution as they become more aware of the environments where they spend time.

The premium service package is available now in the Houston-area. Kicking off in the month of April, the package valued at $245 is being offered at a 40 percent discount for $145 in celebration of National Car Care Month. Drivers can book an appointment online at www.repairsmith.com/shell.

About RepairSmith

RepairSmith is on a mission to deliver convenient auto repair everywhere. The company's at-home service offers car owners complete, convenient repair and maintenance service, upfront prices before booking, and five-star quality service all at an affordable price. RepairSmith delivers repair and scheduled maintenance on-location for fleet owners to maximize vehicle utilization and consolidate costs. RepairSmith has been recognized by Fast Company's 2021 Most Innovative Companies list and RepairSmith's technicians have been named 'Essential Worker Hero of the Year' by the Consumer World Awards. To learn more, visit www.RepairSmith.com and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube. Apply for career opportunities at https://jobs.lever.co/repairsmith.

About Move Clean

Move Clean is a provider of trusted vehicle hygiene solutions to keep drivers, riders and workers safe and healthy. Move Clean has partnered with leading automotive companies including Shell, Turtle Wax Inc., and Purolator (a division of MANN + HUMMEL) to address protecting consumers and passengers within the automotive segment.

About Shell Lubricants US

The term 'Shell Lubricants' collectively refers to the companies of Royal Dutch Shell plc that are engaged in the lubricants business. Shell Lubricants companies lead the lubricants industry, supplying more than 13% of global lubricants volume*. The companies manufacture and blend products for use in consumer, heavy industrial and commercial transport applications. The Shell Lubricants portfolio of top-quality brands includes Shell Rotella®, Pennzoil®, Quaker State®, FormulaShell®, Shell TELLUS®, Shell RIMULA®, Shell SPIRAX® and Jiffy Lube®.

About Turtle Wax

The Turtle Wax story started with the launch of the first-ever bottled car wax in 1944. More than 75 years later, the 'Most Innovative Brand in Car Care' is still capturing the attention of the auto appearance industry with a cross-category assortment of No. 1 selling products. With product distribution in more than 120 countries, the Turtle Wax brand resonates around the globe, but the brand's heart remains in its hometown of Chicago, where award-winning innovation is developed to this day. For an inside look at the brand's breakthrough product development process or how Turtle Wax supports car culture worldwide, visit YouTube.com/TurtleWax.

About Purolator

Purolator is an innovator of automotive filtration products for the aftermarket, manufactured to the highest standard by American workers in Fayetteville, N.C. Trusted by professional automotive technicians and do-it-yourself consumers across North America, the Purolator product line includes oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters. An industry pioneer since inventing the first oil filter in 1923, Purolator is backed by an internal team of forward-thinking engineers and countless filtration patents. The company's mission to deliver solutions to support the improved performance of advanced engine and oil technologies reinforces a renewed brand promise – "Nothing Gets By Us."

*PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filter with Febreze Freshness is not available for all vehicles. Some vehicles will be fitted with our PurolatorONE Premium Cabin Air Filter. Certain trademarks used under license from The Procter & Gamble Company or its affiliates.

