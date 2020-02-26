RepairSmith Announces Acquisition of CarDash

"The acquisition of CarDash is part of our strategic vision to build the world's most convenient car repair service," said RepairSmith CEO Joel Milne. "CarDash made tremendous investments in the logistics, dispatch and operational systems required to provide consumers concierge-level car repair at their doorstep, and with this deal RepairSmith is enhancing our technology platform to modernize the car repair experience."

CarDash launched out of Y Combinator in 2017 after raising $5.3 million in funding. The Silicon Valley startup shares RepairSmith's mission to make car repair convenient. CarDash offered Bay Area car owners same-day valet service to transport their car to and from repair shops.

"CarDash is a pioneer in delivering concierge car repair; teaming up with industry leading RepairSmith will empower even more customers with convenient car repair that comes to them," said Yinon Weiss, CEO of CarDash.

RepairSmith will incorporate CarDash's technology to enhance its product offering, and will service all customers from RepairSmith.com going forward. RepairSmith operates its Delivery and Drop Off services across all major metropolitan areas in California and Las Vegas. All RepairSmith mechanics are employees of the company and drive custom-outfitted, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter or Metris vehicles equipped with quality tools and parts to deliver a five-star experience for car owners in their driveway.

About RepairSmith

Founded in 2018, RepairSmith is based in Los Angeles, Calif. RepairSmith provides the first full service at-home delivery solution for car repair and maintenance. The company is backed by Daimler AG. RepairSmith currently serves Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Jose, Sacramento and Las Vegas, with additional service locations opening in 2020. RepairSmith has been recognized on Built In LA's Best Places to Work list, Built In LA's Top 50 Startups to Watch in 2020 list and received Business Intelligence Group's 2020 BIG Innovation Award. To learn more, visit www.repairsmith.com .

