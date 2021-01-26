RepairSmith Announces Chief Data & Analytics Officer; Welcomes Senior Executives from Element Fleet Management and TrueCar to Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RepairSmith, the company whose mission is to deliver convenient auto repair everywhere, announces that Alison Burnham, PhD, has been promoted to Chief Data & Analytics Officer. Additionally, two new executives are joining the RepairSmith team, automotive industry experts Tom Peterson as Senior Vice President of Fleet and Dave Pributsky as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.

- Alison Burnham, PhD, has been promoted to Chief Data & Analytics Officer. Previously, Burnham served as Vice President of Data Science since 2018, where she built a world-class data science team. Burnham and her team created RepairSmith's price model, which incorporates automation and revolutionizes how car owners receive quotes on car repair and maintenance services. As Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Burnham will continue to lead the data science team leveraging artificial intelligence to focus on automated pricing, operational efficiencies, customer retention, and diagnostics.

- Tom Peterson joins as Senior Vice President of Fleet. Peterson brings nearly 20 years of industry experience from GE Capital Fleet Services and Element Fleet Management, North America's largest fleet management company. He previously held executive-level commercial leadership roles at both companies which were focused on driving client retention and new business growth. During his career in fleet, he was awarded National Salesperson of the Year and several other national awards. Peterson will focus on expanding RepairSmith's fleet business.

- Dave Pributsky joins as Senior Vice President of Partnerships, bringing more than 20 years of experience in strategy and business development to the team. Prior to RepairSmith, Pributsky oversaw and managed partner development at TrueCar, a leading digital automotive marketplace, for 11 years. He was responsible for executing TrueCar's digital strategy and business development, generating and spearheading more than 400 partnerships with companies including USAA, AAA, American Express, Chase, and Consumer Reports. Pributsky will build RepairSmith's network of partnerships.

"We are investing in best-in-class talent and technology to grow our convenient repair and maintenance service for car owners and fleets," said Joel Milne, RepairSmith CEO. "I am excited to welcome our new executives to our leadership team as we focus on expanding into new markets and advancing our services with optimizations and new features this year."

The announcement follows a year of record growth for RepairSmith. In 2020, RepairSmith's award-winning service expanded to include more than 550 cities, the company introduced its 'No-Contact Car Repair' service, launched service for property managers and fleet owners, and committed a quarter of a million dollars to support local nonprofits.

In 2021, RepairSmith will expand its service to new locations and bolster its services in support of its mission to deliver convenient auto repair everywhere.

To apply to join the team, visit https://jobs.lever.co/repairsmith.

About RepairSmith

RepairSmith is on a mission to deliver convenient auto repair everywhere. The company's at-home service offers car owners complete, convenient repair and maintenance service, upfront prices before booking, and five-star quality service all at an affordable price. RepairSmith delivers repair and scheduled maintenance on-location for fleet owners to maximize vehicle utilization and consolidate costs.

Founded in 2018, RepairSmith is based in Los Angeles and offers service across 550+ cities. All RepairSmith mechanics are employees of the company and are equipped with quality tools and parts to deliver a five-star service experience. The company is backed by Daimler AG.

RepairSmith has been recognized by Built In LA as one of the 'Best Places to Work,' and awarded the 'Business Transformation Award' by the Association for Corporate Growth in Los Angeles. RepairSmith's technicians have been named 'Essential Worker Hero of the Year' by the Consumer World Awards.

To learn more, visit www.RepairSmith.com and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube. Apply for career opportunities at https://jobs.lever.co/repairsmith.

