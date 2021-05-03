RepairSmith Expands its At-Home Service in the Southwest, Now Available in Texas

With an increase in the population of Texas over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an estimated rise in demand for car repair and maintenance service as people relocate to suburban locations that require more driving. Residents of Texas rely heavily on their vehicles and drive almost 50% more miles per year than residents in more urban locations .

Texas car owners now have access to RepairSmith's complete, convenient repair and maintenance service that offers upfront price quotes, online appointment scheduling available seven days a week and premium quality service all at an affordable price. The company is also offering its on-site repair and maintenance service for business fleets.

RepairSmith's certified technicians are employees of the company and drive custom-outfitted vehicles. Equipped with quality tools and top-of-the-line equipment, technicians perform on-site repairs for car owners at their home or workplace and on-site to fleets, employers and property managers.

"We are excited to announce this expansion as part of our mission to deliver convenient auto repair everywhere," said Joel Milne, RepairSmith CEO. "As RepairSmith continues to grow, we are seeking skilled technicians to join our team to deliver the best car repair service to Texans."

With RepairSmith's expansion, the company is actively hiring technicians in Dallas, Houston and Austin. Technicians interested in a new career opportunity can apply here.

RepairSmith is also available to support the Texas community with access to free repair and maintenance services through the company's Jump Start program. Jump Start supports nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to advancing socioeconomic, racial, and ethnic equality in their communities by providing access to food or personal care products, health and wellness resources, education, job training, family services, housing assistance, rehabilitation programs, or related assistance to at-risk populations.

RepairSmith continues to offer its 'No-Contact Car Repair' service to car owners.

RepairSmith is on a mission to deliver convenient auto repair everywhere. The company's at-home service offers car owners complete, convenient repair and maintenance service, upfront prices before booking, and five-star quality service all at an affordable price. RepairSmith delivers repair and scheduled maintenance on-location for fleet owners to maximize vehicle utilization and consolidate costs.

Founded in 2018, RepairSmith is based in Los Angeles and offers service across 650+ cities. All RepairSmith technicians are employees of the company and are equipped with quality tools and parts to deliver a five-star service experience. The company is backed by Daimler AG.

RepairSmith has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2021, Built In LA as one of the 'Best Places to Work' and awarded the 'Business Transformation Award' by the Association for Corporate Growth in Los Angeles. RepairSmith's technicians have been named 'Essential Worker Hero of the Year' by the Consumer World Awards.

To learn more, visit www.RepairSmith.com and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube. Apply for career opportunities at https://jobs.lever.co/repairsmith.

