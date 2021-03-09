RepairSmith Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RepairSmith has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021 in the transportation category.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact-making processes. These companies did more than survive, they thrived—making an impact on their industries and culture as a whole. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for driving transformation in the automotive service industry," said RepairSmith CEO Joel Milne. "Innovation is at the core of everything we do at RepairSmith, powering our convenient and transparent service for car owners and fleet managers."

RepairSmith is disrupting an industry that has not undergone any meaningful improvements in the past 50 years. The company launched its at-home service for car owners while simultaneously creating an opportunity for skilled technicians to be a part of the future of the automotive industry with a new career path. RepairSmith technicians are employees of the company and drive custom-outfitted repair vehicles equipped with tools and parts to deliver a five-star experience.

In 2020, RepairSmith expanded to service more than 550 cities. The company launched on-location service for property managers and fleet owners. RepairSmith introduced its 'No-Contact Car Repair' service at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The service allowed RepairSmith to continue to offer service while keeping its technicians and car owners safe by minimizing contact during appointments, using text and photos to communicate during appointments, and cleaning all high-touch areas in the vehicle.

In the past year, RepairSmith launched two corporate philanthropy programs. First, RepairSmith donated over $100,000 in free, 'No Contact Car Repair' service to frontline workers and those experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, RepairSmith launched its 'Jump Start' program and committed a quarter of a million dollars in free car repair service to nonprofits working to advance socioeconomic, racial, and ethnic equality.

RepairSmith has received many accolades for the company's COVID-19 response, including two World Consumer Awards. RepairSmith CEO Joel Milne was named 'Executive Hero of the Year' for effective leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and RepairSmith technicians were honored as the 'Essential Hero of the Year' for providing thousands of car owners with safe and contactless car repair service.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

To coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10. This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer the inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About RepairSmith

RepairSmith is on a mission to deliver convenient auto repair everywhere. The company's at-home service offers car owners complete, convenient repair and maintenance service, upfront prices before booking, and five-star quality service all at an affordable price. RepairSmith delivers repair and scheduled maintenance on-location for fleet owners to maximize vehicle utilization and consolidate costs.

Founded in 2018, RepairSmith is based in Los Angeles and offers service across 550+ cities. All RepairSmith mechanics are employees of the company and are equipped with quality tools and parts to deliver a five-star service experience. The company is backed by Daimler AG.

RepairSmith has been recognized by Fast Company's 2021 Most Innovative Companies list, by Built In LA as one of the 'Best Places to Work', and awarded the 'Business Transformation Award' by the Association for Corporate Growth in Los Angeles. RepairSmith's technicians have been named 'Essential Worker Hero of the Year' by the Consumer World Awards.

To learn more, visit www.RepairSmith.com and follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube. Apply for career opportunities at https://jobs.lever.co/repairsmith.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

