REPAY Co-Founders Named Entrepreneur of the Year Southeast Finalists

REPAY Realtime Electronic Payments, an Atlanta-based payment technology company that offers omnichannel payment services wrapped up in the most secure and advanced technology on the market, was founded by Morris and Alias in 2006. The two founders capitalized on an underserved consumer finance market by bringing customized and industry-specific payment technology to merchants who didn't typically accept electronic payments. They developed a proprietary gateway with omnichannel capabilities to enable merchants to accept payments anytime, anywhere.

As most entrepreneurs admit, the road to success had many ups and downs. Remaining steadfast to their mission, they overcame challenges and continuously improved their products to address changing consumer demands. Through tenacity and a commitment to excellence, they built REPAY on the foundation of integrity and innovation.

"We've had many reasons to celebrate, but my most meaningful accomplishment was when FORTUNE named REPAY one of the 50 Best Small Workplaces," said Shaler Alias, President of REPAY. "It was humbling and exciting to learn that our team considered REPAY a great place to work."

John Morris, CEO of REPAY, credits this honor to the entire REPAY team. "We've seen a lot of growth and changes over the years, but the REPAY team has remained true to our values and committed to providing an outstanding customer experience," said Morris.

Today, the company employs over 100 team members in six offices across the United States and has completed three acquisitions in the past two years. REPAY has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. by INC 5000 for seven consecutive years. Morris and Alias actively manage the business operations and sit on the Board of Directors for REPAY.

About REPAY

REPAY Realtime Electronic Payments is a full-service provider of electronic transaction processing services for a variety of integrated end markets, offering a suite of advanced payment technology products, including credit/debit card processing, ACH processing, consumer-facing payment portals, and electronic bill payment systems. For more information, visit www.repay.com.

