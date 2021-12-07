Repel Dry Announces Expanded Statewide Network Of Expert Roofing Contractors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Florida's differing climates and unpredictable severe weather, leading roofing contracting firm Repel Dry has announced that it is now offering its skilled repair and replacements across the entire Sunshine State. Commercial businesses and residents located all the way north to the Jacksonville border, west to the Panhandle and as far south as Key West and everywhere in between, are able to be serviced by Repel Dry's expanded network of certified experts.

Whether mitigating lost damage or preparing for the worst, Repel Dry works closely with leading industry professionals to evaluate a customer's roof and possible financing options. The company's team of engineers specializes in all types of roofing including flat, asphalt shingle, tile, and metal. With its recent introduction of cost-saving solar panels which recycle the sun's energy to effectively create electricity, Repel Dry's knowledge of Florida's diverse building structures easily adapts to the state's ever-changing environment.

"Here in Florida, we all know that unpredictable weather combined with the effects of our surrounding waterways can be unfriendly to a home or business's structure with leaks, mold and other annoyances usually beginning in the roof," said Chris Howard, Repel Dry co-founder. "Our team brings decades of skills handling these types of assessments to determine the best route of action for each individual client which is imperative as storm season ends and prime rental season for tourists begins."

Repel Dry offers free inspections, working closely with home and business owners throughout all of Florida to provide a timely, thorough roof installation or replacement. The company serves its clients with a detailed line-item estimate for their insurance carrier, serving as both an accredited engineering company as well as a state-licensed contractor. For more information, visit www.repel-dry.com.

About Repel Dry

Repel Dry is a full-service roofing and contracting company with a mission to provide unmatched service to every job, regardless of scope or size. Serving the state of Florida with over 25 years of experience in working with the complexities of restoration work, the Repel Dry team possesses the knowledge to successfully navigate every aspect of the roofing industry. For more information, call 855-366-ROOF or visit www.repel-dry.com.

