RepGold Makes Online Reputation Management a Breeze for Small Businesses to Large Corporations

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's online world of instant information, online reputation is more important than ever. A new book by Edward M. Yang titled RepGold: A Step-by-Step Guide to Successfully Repair and Build Your Online Reputation aims to arm the reader with every tip and tool so they can repair, immunize and monitor their online reputation. The book is currently available on Amazon and other channels.

His new book, RepGold, is based on his desire to bring clarity and the most up-to-date information about the bewildering online reputation management issues that many businesses and individuals must deal with. His innovative and creative solutions are clearly laid out in a lively and step-by-step format.

"What's the first thing you usually do when you're researching a company or brand that you've never heard of before?" asks Yang. "If you're like most people, you Google it. From there, you quickly scan the search results of what comes up. Now how much of an impact is it if there's a negative review on that first page?"

Indeed, this type of situation has given rise to a cottage industry of reputation management companies. The irony is that most of these companies themselves have bad reviews. According to Yang, there's no silver bullet to a golden online reputation. "Just like a good doctor, the best results come from analyzing the true root cause of the problem. Only then can a plan be created and executed."

RepGold gives immediate help to those looking to repair their reputation, with both short-term and long-term tactics meant to try and triage the situation. One such short-term tactic the book lists is to immediately run Google AdWords, which can be created immediately to start dominating the very first search result that people see. From there, you can divert searchers to a website or blog that advocates for the opposite viewpoint from the complaints.

Readers of RepGold will also learn:

-The Total Online Reputation formula to take a proactive approach and ensure a bulletproof online reputation

-Why negative reviews might not be a bad thing

-The one thing companies should never do when faced with an online complaint

-Proven real-world guerilla tactics to take down complaints…forever

-The one thing to think about before taking legal action

-How to deal with Ripoff Report, Complaints Board, Consumer Affairs and other complaint sites

-How to use Wikipedia to build online reputation (and what to avoid)

"In today's world, online reputation is critical to any business. RepGold is your guide to navigating this important topic, and is a must-read for any business concerned with protecting its online reputation. You simply won't find a better book with practical real-world advice that makes it a worthy addition for every bookshelf," says William Hall, President of Simulation Studios and author of Shift: Using Business Simulations and Serious Games: A Straightforward Guide for Corporate Training and Development.

Yang's inspiration for writing RepGold came from his over a decade experience in media relations helping companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500s. In particular, he helped provide crisis management and online reputation management for key high net worth individuals and executives. Through fighting in the trenches, he learned exactly what did and didn't work.

Yang is the founder and Managing Partner for Firecracker PR, an award-winning public relations and marketing agency based in Orange County, CA. With over two decades of experience advising Fortune 500 brands to new tech startups, Yang has been published in outlets such as Entrepreneur.com and O'Dwyer's. Yang received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of British Columbia, and an MBA from the Merage School of Business at the University of California Irvine.

