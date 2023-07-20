REPIPE SPECIALISTS CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION IN THE WEST BY NOW SERVICING THE LAS VEGAS MARKET

News provided by

Repipe Specialists

20 Jul, 2023, 09:30 ET

America's #1 Experts of Home Repiping Solutions Announces Its Official Expansion into the Las Vegas Area.

BURBANK, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Repipe Specialists, the leading expert of home repiping solutions in America, is excited to announce its official expansion into the Las Vegas area as of June 15, 2023. This strategic move into Nevada's largest market follows the company's successful expansion in the Western region of the United States.

Repipe Specialists provides whole-home repipes for single-family homeowners and multi-family property owners dealing with frequent water leaks, discolored or odorous water, and low water pressure in their showers or faucets. With more than 30 years of experience, the company offers affordable, high-quality pipes and efficient expertise, resolving these water issues in just 1–2 days and keeping homes safe from further damage.

President and CEO Jay Teresi expressed his excitement: "We are proud of our new venture into the Las Vegas market, marking a significant milestone for Repipe Specialists as we advance our commitment to delivering exceptional home repiping solutions across the country. Expanding into Las Vegas gives us another chance to address and fulfill the increasing need for comprehensive whole-home repipes. We eagerly anticipate serving the community, educating homeowners, and providing our seamless and premium repiping services to safeguard their homes against water-related problems."

Tim Wills, SVP and CMO, added: "I am thrilled to announce Repipe Specialists' expansion into Las Vegas, a vibrant city with a growing housing market. Our commitment to exceptional service and expertise in home repiping will now be available to homeowners in Las Vegas, providing them with safe, reliable, and efficient plumbing systems. This strategic expansion showcases our unwavering commitment to growth and our relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled service to our valued customers. We are excited to become the trusted partner for all repiping needs in Las Vegas and look forward to positively impacting the lives of homeowners in the area."

Driven by a purpose to address the vital role of water in homes, the company performs whole-home repipes that deliver clean, clear, and flowing water essential for everyday living. The demand for its services has increased due to internal rust and corrosion in the pipes of aging homes across the country, as well as the use of inferior piping materials.

Dedicated to providing the best experience for customers while supporting local businesses, Repipe Specialists partners with local plumbers who learn and leverage their proprietary and patented One-Stop Repipe™ Process. These strong partnerships transform a typically stressful homeowner experience into an effortless and hassle-free one. Equipped with a customer-focused strategy and unwavering commitment to service and quality, Repipe Specialists is confidently expanding its unique and scalable solutions into new markets and cities nationwide.

About Repipe Specialists

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Burbank, CA, Repipe Specialists is a leading expert in home repiping solutions for single- and multi-family homes and properties. With a commitment to excellence, Repipe Specialists offers fast and seamless installations in just 1–2 days thanks to its proprietary and patented One-Stop Repipe™ Process. The company continues to lead the industry with 57 locations across 11 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Nevada, and Washington. For more information, please visit repipe.com.

SOURCE Repipe Specialists

