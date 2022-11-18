RepItSocial is Teaming Up With HOT 99.5 to Search the DMV For The Next Big Superstar

COLUMBIA, Md. , Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What do you get when you mix RepItSocial, the DMV's hottest new social media network and destination for artists and creatives, with the hit power of HOT 99.5? The largest, most dynamic talent competition the DMV has ever seen!

RepItSocial Hot 99.5's Elizabethany encouraging contestants on RepItSocial's WHO REPS IT BEST FLAG

RepItSocial and HOT 99.5 are joining forces to find the first official REPSTAR of RepItSocial in a one-of-a-kind talent competition called, 'WHO REPS IT BEST?'. Unlike other competitions, there is a social component to this contest that will require contestants to not only have an incredible voice but also have the passion and creativity as content creators to convey their talent and brand on social media – a skill RepItSocial recognizes as imperative for artists today. Therefore, the audition process is unique in that it has two parts.

For part one, users are required to post their best social content showcasing their amazing talent on the WHO REPS IT BEST Flag, a customized feed on the RepItSocial platform specifically for the competition.

For part two, users must attend the OPEN LIVE AUDITION, on December 8th at The Fillmore, where they'll take to the stage to rep their voice in front of a panel of industry judges.

"With all the filters and voice-enhancing software out there, people can look and sound amazing on social media, but we need to know if they can really perform live to win over not only the judges but also their peers and fellow competitors who'll be watching off stage. Does their community support them? It is a competition, but it's also about supporting and appreciating other artists who are on the same journey," says Creator and Founder D'Oyen Fraser, Sr.

Through this competition, RepItSocial aims to not only engage users to find their first REPSTAR, but also to be a platform and resource for the music and arts community of the DMV. "There is a vibrant and thriving music scene in the DMV, but with everyone working in individual silos, no one knows what others are doing. This leads to the perception that there aren't enough resources or musical variety in this area to make it here as an artist - which couldn't be further from the truth," says former aspiring pop singer and CEO of RepItSocial, Azalaya Fraser.

"I know first-hand the challenges of finding the right producers and opportunities to showcase your talent and wish I had a platform like RepItSocial when I was writing and recording. That's why we are bringing everyone together in one unique space so that artists and creatives can support one another – and it begins with repping what talent or skill you bring to the community. It's a shift in mindset from thinking, how can you help me, to how can I help you, which also helps me."

And RepItSocial's WHO REPS IT BEST competition is the ultimate help for the lucky winning artist. With a grand prize of $10,000 in cash, a HOT 99.5 interview and spin of their song on the hit station, and a distribution deal with Sony Orchard, the rewards can be life-changing.

The ideal winner of WHO REPS IT BEST is an artist, that's not only talented, but someone the DMV musical community can get behind and lift up as their champion and representative.

RepItSocial and HOT 99.5 believe that it's time for a new SUPERSTAR to emerge…a REPSTAR!

For more about the WHO REPS IT BEST competition, click here

For details, including contest rules, visit HOT995.com/RepIt

To purchase tickets, visit universe.com/who-reps-it-best

RepItSocial is now available for download on the AppStore and Google Play Store

Contact:

Beverly Hunt / Beverlyhuntpr.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-321-8908

SOURCE RepItSocial