REPL Group and Connors Group Partner to Enhance Retailers' End-to-End Integrated Approach

IRVING, Texas, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REPL Group, a world-leading consultancy and technology group, and Connors Group, a global retail management consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable an end-to-end integrated approach to productivity, forecasting and budgeting for retail customers via their respective software platforms and tools.

REPL Group's ADAPT technology utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to calculate, manage and analyze powerful data that helps retailers accurately forecast, budget and manage their workforce. It provides granular insights into how businesses are operating and how retailers can plan, prepare and mitigate for any eventuality.

The intelligence provided by ADAPT will be seamlessly integrated with LaborPro™, Connors Groups' easy-to-use, fast and reliable cloud-based engineered labor standards software platform that provides a powerful dashboard and applications. Together, this combination of state-of-the-art technology and feature-rich workforce management platform will enable retailers to manage even the most complex labor models.

"I am very excited about this partnership with Connors Group," said Cerys Johnson, CEO, REPL Group. "It allows our customers to revolutionize their approach to in-store productivity at a time when it has never been more vital. We look forward to building on an already successful relationship for the benefit of both REPL Group and Connors Group customers."

"Connors Group and REPL Group naturally complement each other and we view this partnership as an opportunity to unlock significantly more value for our clients," said Chris Kelly, Senior Director, Connors Group. "Our joint solutions allow our clients to maximize the benefit of their labor standards-based labor models to drive operational improvements in the business."

With this partnership, REPL Group can continue to provide global brands with tips on how to digitize their business and assist companies in bringing workforce productivity solutions, through innovative technology and industry best-practices.

About REPL Group

REPL Group is a world-leading consulting and technology group specializing in workforce management, supply chain, point of sale and in-store digital solutions. Since its beginnings in 2007, the UK-headquartered firm, formed by a specialist team with highly-successful retail careers, has enjoyed year-on-year growth by drawing on its experience and expertise to deliver visionary professional services and unique solutions that transform business operations. In the US, REPL Group serves the largest US retailer and is expanding its North American presence following the recent opening of a new office in Dallas, Texas.

About Connors Group

Founded in 2008, Connors Group is a global retail management consulting firm with deep experience across all retail verticals including grocery, QSR, convenience, specialty, big box, and apparel. We partner with leading retailers to improve and sustain operational efficiencies, workforce performance, customer experience, associate engagement, and top-line sales.

Our dedicated team of experienced consultants has its roots in workforce improvement, possesses extensive field experience, and is credited with developing cutting edge workforce management tools and proven methodologies for long-term operational success. We build trusted partnerships and often serve as an extension of our clients' teams for ongoing project work.

Connors Group, LLC. is privately held and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and has additional offices in Atlanta, and New York. For more information, visit www.connorsllc.com.

