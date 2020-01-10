REPL Helps Implement Workforce Management Solution for More Than 1.6 Million Walmart Employees Worldwide

After successfully partnering with JDA to implement JDA Workforce Management in Asda stores, Walmart's UK division, REPL deployed the JDA solution for Walmart globally. REPL managed the overall implementation in all markets by providing workforce management implementation services, system expertise and project management. REPL also implemented their own WFM Connect, a mobile-based dynamic workforce application which works seamlessly and in real-time with JDA Workforce Management. This allows managers and associates to manage every aspect of scheduling, empowering managers to manage the workforce quickly and effectively and for associates to have visibility of their schedules and be able to pick-up and swap shifts that provide choice and meet customer demand.

REPL has also supported a number of Walmart workforce management (WFM) initiatives beyond the initial implementation, using their global expertise in WFM and a wider retail context to ensure initiatives landed and system changes were well executed. To work closely with Walmart, REPL opened an office in close proximity to Walmart's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, to provide continual support and enabling the two teams to work even more effectively together.

The WFM solution implemented by REPL has provided Walmart with a number of benefits which has made schedules easier to manage in line with shifting customer and associate needs and reduced off-salesfloor time using the mobile scheduling application. Walmart's associates also gain real-time visibility of schedules on a daily and weekly basis, in addition to optimizing shift patterns.

Mike Callender, executive chairman, REPL Group, commented: "We have been delighted to work with Walmart on this project and to implement a WFM solution in almost half of its stores globally. Our relationship with the team has gone from strength to strength over the last eight years and we look forward to building on this further by continuing to provide expertise and support to allow Walmart to roll out WFM solutions across its entire business."

Rory Graham, Senior Director for WFM, Walmart said: "We always want to exceed customers' expectations no matter how they choose to shop with Walmart and having our associates in the right place at the right time is the cornerstone to achieving that goal. Our collaboration with REPL has been an important part of implementing our new scheduling system for associates, which is helping provide predictable and flexible scheduling options."

"We are proud to partner with REPL Group and support Walmart in its retail supply chain transformation," said Terry Turner, president, North American Retail, JDA. "Walmart's advanced workforce scheduling system expertly adapts to store – and associate – needs, and we look forward to supporting their journey in the years to come."

About REPL Group

REPL Group is a world-leading consultancy and technology group specialising in workforce management, supply chain, customer experience and enterprise systems. Since its beginnings in 2007, the UK-headquartered firm, formed by a specialist team with highly-successful retail careers, has enjoyed year-on-year growth and global expansion into new markets and has since been recognised in the 2019 Queen's Awards for International Trade as a result. Part of the London Stock Exchange Group's 1000 companies to Inspire Britain 2019 report, REPL Group draws on its experience and expertise to deliver visionary professional services and unique solutions that transform business operations, with its products also listed on the Digital Marketplace.

SOURCE REPL Group

