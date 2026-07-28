REPLACEMENT CELL WINDOWS FOR BECKMAN® COULTER ANALYTICAL CENTRIFUGES

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meller Optics, Inc., the original supplier of centrifuge cell windows to Beckman Coulter for the past 35 years, is now seeking distributors for their OEM-quality replacement centrifuge cell windows.

Meller Optics, Inc., the original supplier of centrifuge cell windows to Beckman® Coulter for the past 35 years, is now seeking distributors for their OEM-quality replacement centrifuge cell windows. These optically clear, robust windows feature tight tolerances to ensure proper sealing.

Meller Sapphire Replacement Centrifuge Cell Windows for Beckman® and other high-speed centrifuges incorporate a scribed arrow on the edges to project the optic axis and simplify installation alignment. Resistant to etching, fogging, or degradation, and extreme centrifugal forces, these optically clear, robust windows feature tight tolerances to ensure proper sealing.

Measuring 19.03 mm dia. ±0.03 mm by 5 mm thick ±0.10 mm, Meller Sapphire Replacement Centrifuge Cell Windows for Beckman® Coulter Analytical Centrifuges are offered plano; with chamfers 0.35 mm x 45 degrees in two places, and have a 30-10 scratch-dig surface finish.

Meller Sapphire Replacement Centrifuge Cell Windows for Beckman® Coulter Analytical Centrifuges pricing is available upon request. BECKMAN® and BECKMAN COULTER® are registered trademarks of Beckman Coulter, Inc.

For more information contact:

Meller Optics, Inc.

Craig Schweriner, Marketing

120 Corliss St./ P.O. Box 6001

Providence, RI 02940

(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519

e-mail: [email protected]

www.melleroptics.com

SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.