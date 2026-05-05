CUSTOM LIDAR OPTICS SUPPORT MISSION-CRITICAL PERFORMANCE

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Meller Optics, Inc.

May 05, 2026, 07:30 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom fabricated LIDAR optics that can be engineered for specific UV to IR transmission requirements featured in airborne, ground, and maritime defense systems.

Meller LIDAR Optics can be made to specification as lenses, windows, and mirrors in plano-concave, concave, and meniscus shapes, and as prisms. Custom engineered from germanium, sapphire, silicon, UV glass, Zinc selenide, and Zinc sulfide, these optics are designed to match specific transmission requirements to support mission-critical system performance.

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Fabricated for target detection, 3D mapping, surveillance, and autonomous navigation requirements, Meller LIDAR Optics are designed to match specific transmission requirements to support mission-critical system performance.
Fabricated for target detection, 3D mapping, surveillance, and autonomous navigation requirements, Meller LIDAR Optics are designed to match specific transmission requirements to support mission-critical system performance.

Providing high accuracy and durability, Meller LIDAR Optics can be fabricated for target detection, 3D mapping, surveillance, and autonomous navigation requirements. Manufactured in sizes from 0.25" to 4" O.D. or diagonal with ±0.005" tolerance and thickness to ±0.002", features can include steps, and holes for mounting, and anti-reflective coatings.

Meller LIDAR Optics are priced according to material, configuration, and quantity. The firm is ITAR registered.

For more information contact:

Meller Optics, Inc.
Craig Schweriner Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180   FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: [email protected]
www.melleroptics.com

SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.

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