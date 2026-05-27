SAPPHIRE SIGHT WINDOWS FOR EXTREME TEMPERATURES & PRESSURES

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced custom sapphire sight windows and viewports that can be manufactured to specification for monitoring equipment operating at high temperatures and pressures.

Manufactured to specifications as sight glasses and viewports, these sapphire sight windows are ideal for applications in high temperature furnaces, cryogenic processes, and fluid-, powder-, and solids processing.

Meller Sapphire Sight Windows feature Mohs 9 hardness, which is second only to diamond, making them impervious to fast moving fluids and particulates, capable of resisting chemicals including fluorine to 300oC, and most acids. Manufactured to specifications as sight glasses and viewports, they are ideal for applications from cryogenic to 1,000oC and UHV to 10,000 psi.

Designed for use in high temperature furnaces, cryogenic processes, fluid-, powder-, and solids processing, Meller Sapphire Sight Windows can be made in various sizes and opening styles and can incorporate stepped edges and elliptical edge shaping, holes, slots, and wedges for mounting, plus A/R coatings. Sizes can range from 0.5" to 4" O.D. and thicknesses to 2".

Meller Sapphire Sight Windows are priced according to configuration and customer requirements. Price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Meller Optics, Inc.

Craig Schweriner, Marketing

120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001

Providence, RI 02940

(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519

e-mail: [email protected]

www.melleroptics.com

SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.