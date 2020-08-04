Replacement of Traditional Treatment Methods with Cold Laser Therapies to Boost Growth Rate, North America to Bring Immense Growth Opportunities for Cold Laser Therapy Market, Projects TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The cold laser therapy market may experience increased demand from a plethora of end users such as hospitals, home care, and specialty clinics during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The replacement of traditional treatments with cold laser therapy may bring immense opportunities for increasing the growth rate of the cold laser therapy market.

The global cold laser therapy market was valued at ~US$ 94 mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach ~US$ 134 mn in 2027. Transparency Market Research (TMR) analysts predict the global cold laser therapy market to expand at a CAGR of ~4% between 2019 and 2027.

The swelling number of cold laser therapy devices receiving regulatory approvals and the growing clinical research studies on cold therapies may bring tremendous opportunities for growth of the cold laser therapy market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Cold Laser Therapy Market: From Experts Perspective

The analysts at Transparency Market Research point out the growing popularity of cold laser therapies as a drug-free treatment option for orthopedic diseases as the major growth indicator for the cold laser therapy market. The analysts also highlight the offering of personalized treatment plans to patients for reducing incidences of downtime post therapy as a significant aspect of growth.

The analysts advise the manufacturers in the cold laser therapy market for ramping up the research and development activities and create technologically sound devices to decrease side-effects in patients.

Cold Laser Therapy Market: Facts and Figures

The instruments segment had a large share of the cold laser therapy market in 2018 and is prognosticated to display the same share between 2019 and 2027

Dentistry segment is forecast to expand at a high CAGR during 2019-2027

The specialty clinics segment may emerge as a champion of growth in terms of end-user during the forecast period of 2019-2027

North America may emerge as the highest growth-contributing region across the forecast period

Cold Laser Therapy Market: Growth Accelerators

The growing prevalence of orthopedic diseases like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis is escalating the demand for cold laser therapies greatly. Technology is penetrating deep in the cold laser therapy and will prove to be a prominent growth booster for the cold laser therapy market.

Technologies like wearable may serve as good growth generators for the market during the forecast period.

Non-invasive therapies are garnering considerable traction as a preferred treatment method by a substantial populace and may prove to be a turning point for the growth of the cold laser therapy market.

Ballooning investments in handheld lasers for reducing downtime post-laser therapy may bring immense growth prospects for the cold laser therapy market

The broadening influence of cold laser therapies in treating inflammatory skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis may garner considerable growth for the cold laser therapy market

Providing relief to people struggling with dental problems is a prominent application of cold therapy and may serve as a vital growth multiplier

Cold Laser Therapy Market: Competitive Analysis

The cold laser therapy market has numerous players and hence, has a highly competitive landscape. Activities like mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships help the players to expand their footprint and eventually sow the seeds of growth in the cold laser therapy market. Some major players in the cold laser therapy market are Meditech International, Inc., Erchonia Corporation, Theralase Technologies, Inc., BioLight Technologies LLC, THOR Photomedicine Ltd., Good Energies, Irradia, and Apira Science.

Cold Laser Therapy Market: Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Accessories

By Application

Orthopedics

Dermatology

Dentistry

Neurology

Laser Acupuncture

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Care

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

