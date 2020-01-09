Replacement Solution for Discontinued Littman TeleSteth System: ClearSteth from GlobalMed

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, an international provider of virtual health solutions, today announced its ClearSteth® software application as an immediate replacement to the 3M Littman® 3200 TeleSteth™ tele-auscultation software that was discontinued effective Jan. 1, 2020.

ClearSteth connects clinicians during a remote patient exam, transmitting real-time heart and lung sounds while maintaining the integrity of the entire soundwave curve to be heard, also allowing for the adjustment of frequency from bell to diaphragm for low- and high-end sound.

This technology enables the provider on the receiving end of the tele-consultation to hear the sounds in real-time with complete range, clarity and conciseness that would be missed if sent through a standard video call using the audio channel.

Telehealth providers that use Littman 3200 Stethoscopes, such as the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), can continue to get the same TeleSteth benefits with ClearSteth as a stand-alone application. ClearSteth is included in GlobalMed's eNcounter® software platform; users simply need to download the application.

"ClearSteth software makes it possible to transmit heart and lung sounds to a primary or specialty provider with the same quality as if the patient were in the same room," said Neal Schoenbach, GlobalMed's Vice President of Business Development. "ClearSteth is compatible with Littman 3200 Stethoscopes and ensures providers receive a precise and accurate indication of the patient's health. It is also interoperable with many other digital stethoscopes on the market today, including the RNK PCP-USB stethoscope and ThinkLabs One."

ClearSteth will also automatically adapt to the available network bandwidth on either side of the connection, while still maintaining sound quality. Encrypted auscultations ensure that patient security and privacy are never at risk.

"We're proud that the CDCR and other long-time GlobalMed customers have entrusted us to support this crucial part of all virtual health consultations," said Joel E. Barthelemy, GlobalMed founder and CEO. "We are committed to supporting the provider community with continued tele-auscultation software capabilities so that high quality patient care continues uninterrupted."

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced virtual health programs by designing and manufacturing integrated software and hardware telemedicine solutions that support a patient at any point in the continuum of care.

Providers are enabled with data capturing tools to deliver evidence-based treatment and improve patient outcomes while lowering costs. Providers looking for their own technology to manage capacity, save money, and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform. Recognizing the importance of trust and consistency in healthcare, GlobalMed also offers white-label versions of their systems so that providers can self-brand their virtual care offerings to strengthen the patient relationship with their organization.

With over 25 million consults delivered in 60 countries and specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed's virtual health platform deploys in its highly secure Azure environment and is used worldwide from the Department of Veteran Affairs and White House Medical Unit to rural hospitals and villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO, GlobalMed is proud to be a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB). Learn more at www.globalmed.com.

Media Contact

GlobalMed@acmarketingpr.com

480-664-8412

SOURCE GlobalMed

Related Links

http://www.globalmed.com

