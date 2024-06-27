REPLAY DESTINATIONS ANNOUNCES PLANS TO DEVELOP 53-KEY LUXURY HOTEL IN DOWNTOWN HEALDSBURG, CA

Unique Partnership to Create a Sonoma-Centric, Experience-Driven Hotel in the Heart of Wine Country

HEALDSBURG, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Replay Destinations ("Replay"), a fully integrated destination development company, today announced their plans for the development of a 53-room luxury hotel at Mill District, Healdsburg, CA.

The Hotel at Mill District (Rendering: Dunnigan Sprinkle Architects) (CNW Group/Replay Destinations)

The new hotel will form the heart of Mill District, downtown Healdsburg's newest master planned neighborhood, and Replay's re-envisioning and re-development of a 10-acre former lumber mill site. In addition to the hotel, Mill District will feature exceptionally designed residences by architects such as Olson Kundig, an array of owner amenities including a pool and fitness center, retail experiences, and a neighborhood park framed by a preserved grove of heritage redwood trees. Located just steps from the historic town plaza, the new hotel will capture the vibrancy of the community, creating unmatched experiences immersing guests into the essence of Sonoma County, and setting a new standard of excellence in wine country hospitality for local and out-of-town guests alike.

The hotel at Mill District will curate distinctive, authentically local guest experiences, offering an immersive journey into the vibrant traditions of wine, culinary delights, artistic culture, and recreational pursuits synonymous with Healdsburg and Sonoma County. In addition to exclusive wine-country adventures, the hotel will feature an intimate spa and wellness center, a sun-bathed outdoor pool and spa deck, a destination restaurant and bar that emphasizes local cuisine sourced from nearby farms and gardens, and an acclaimed vintners and wine program. The hotel is poised to deliver a truly Sonoma-centric hospitality experience.

Replay will retain ownership in the hotel to ensure the realization of their vision. Paul Jorgensen, President & Chief Executive Officer of Replay Destinations, underscores the hotel's pivotal role within Mill District and the wider Healdsburg community. "The Hotel at Mill District will be the gateway to Healdsburg, one of the most charming towns in the country. Being immersed in the culture and community of Healdsburg has been a fundamental tenet since the inception of Mill District seven years ago. We will remain a partner and owner to ensure an unparalleled hotel experience for locals, future guests, and our future homeowners," says Mr. Jorgensen.

To enrich the creation of what promises to become a landmark destination and Healdsburg's most unique and sophisticated hospitality experience, Replay has entered two key relationships.

They have retained Greg Champion, an accomplished leader in the hospitality sector to ensure the guest experience at the hotel is second to none. Champion previously served as the President of Noble House Hotels and the President & COO of Benchmark Hospitality International. His wealth of experience in luxury hotels includes his notable involvement with the esteemed Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Napa Valley, among many other world-class hotels and resorts.

Prioritizing local expertise and immersive experiences for guests, Replay has partnered with Mayacama, one of North America's most coveted golf clubs and wine country communities just 15 minutes from downtown Healdsburg. Renowned for their delivery of personalized, high-touch guest experiences, Mayacama will contribute their expertise in outstanding hospitality, preferred access to local experiences, and acclaimed vintner and food and beverage programs to elevate and augment the operations and guest experience at the hotel.



Architecture by Bay Area-based Dunnigan Sprinkle Architects will blend local agrarian influences and industrial inspiration from the site's past with a contemporary wine country aesthetic. The project is entitled and currently in the design review process with the City of Healdsburg. Construction is expected to commence in Spring 2025.

Visit www.milldistricthealdsburg.com for more information.

About Replay Destinations

Replay Destinations is a fully integrated real estate development company specializing in the destination home sector founded in 2007. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with more than $2 billion of real estate projects in planning and development, Replay has properties in some of the world's most sought-after settings. Operating in the continental United States, Hawaii, and the Caribbean, Replay's team of strategists, planners, designers, marketers, and builders create authentic and enduring places that become must-visit destinations for guests and potential real estate purchasers alike. Working with visionary private equity firms, landowners, municipalities, other developers, and families with legacy holdings, Replay creates places that the marketplace thinks of first and likes best, which in turn enhances the destination's economic impact and market awareness. Replay's outlook is global, long term and broad-based, and is supported by strong, goal-oriented, time- and budget-sensitive business practices.

Visit www.replaydestinations.com for more information.

About Mayacama

Nestled in the hills of northern Sonoma County, California, not far from the charming town of Healdsburg, Mayacama is a private golf and residential community where a vibrant club life is joined by an active sporting life in an indescribably beautiful valley. Set on 675 rolling Sonoma acres, Mayacama offers a collection of refined, elevated experiences that combine to create a way of life found uniquely in northern California. A celebrated Vintners and Wine Program is complemented by casually refined culinary offerings to curate an extraordinary food and beverage offering. Mayacama is proudly home to a Jack Nicklaus Signature course, ranked as one of the nation's Top 100, and the exceptional membership program is completed by luxury accommodations, tennis, swimming, bocce, and fitness and wellness amenities. Active in multiple philanthropic efforts, Mayacama hosts the annual Schulz charity golf tournament which since 2002 has raised over $12 million for Sonoma County Children's Charities. Visit www.mayacama.com/ for more information.

