Replay Sports Cards Returns to Chicago for the National Sports Collectors Convention with a Full Week of Giving Back

Nation's First National Sports Card Shop Franchise Partners with La Rabida Children's Hospital Ahead of the 2026 National Sports Collectors Convention

Trivia Night, Hospital Donation and On-Site Donation Stations Bring Replay Gives Back to Chicagoland

CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards ("Replay"), America's first national franchise dedicated exclusively to the hobby, is spending the days leading up to the 2026 National Sports Collectors Convention (July 29-Aug. 2) at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, giving back to the Chicagoland community that will host the industry's biggest show. Between hosting trivia night before a Chicago White Sox game, donating cards to patients and families at La Rabida Children's Hospital, and placing donation stations throughout the convention's VIP Trade Night Lounge, Replay is putting its Replay Gives Back initiative front and center before a single pack is opened on the convention floor.

Trivia Night at Rate Field

On Tuesday, July 28, Replay will host a sports trivia night ahead of the Chicago White Sox game against the New York Yankees. Fans who take part will have the chance to win $1,000 worth of White Sox and Yankees trading cards, giving baseball fans in town for the series a taste of the hobby before Replay's presence at the National even begins.

"A packed house for a Sox-Yankees game is exactly the kind of crowd we want to introduce to the hobby," said Mike Martin, Co-Founder of Replay. "Trivia night is a fun, low-pressure way for fans to walk away with cards in hand, and it sets the tone for what we're doing all week: whether that's at the ballpark, at La Rabida, or on the floor at The National."

Giving Back to La Rabida's Youngest Patients

The following day, Wednesday, July 29, from 11:00am-1:00pm, the Replay team will be on-site at La Rabida Children's Hospital's Outpatient Clinic, handing out packs of donated trading cards to children and families visiting the clinic.

"The patients and families at La Rabida are navigating medical conditions, some of which are complex and chronic illnesses. We want to support their journey with something fun," said Brent Schepel, Co-Founder of Replay. "That's what Replay Gives Back is all about: meeting people where they are and sharing the joy of this hobby with anyone who could use a little more of it, especially during a week when we're asking Chicagoland to welcome us with open arms."

Replay's Full Presence at The National

Once the convention gets underway, Replay will make its biggest push yet for Replay Gives Back, while also giving attendees plenty of ways to engage with the brand directly. Several Replay Gives Back Donation Stations will be set up throughout the VIP Trade Night Lounge, giving attendees an easy way to donate their used or unwanted trading cards to a good cause throughout the week.

"The National brings out the most passionate collectors in the world, and we know a lot of them have boxes of cards sitting around that could mean everything to a kid who's never had a pack of their own," said Mike Weinberger, Co-Founder and President of Franchising for Replay. "Putting donation stations right in the middle of the VIP Trade Night Lounge makes it as easy as possible to give back without ever leaving the action."

Beyond the donation stations, Replay will be a fixture on the convention floor throughout the week. The team will run live sports card breaks, trade cards directly with attendees, and capture content for Replay's Whatnot and TikTok channels. Replay representatives will also be on hand to talk with attendees, collectors and industry partners about the brand's franchise opportunity, continuing its push to bring the country's first national sports card shop franchise to new markets.

Since launching Replay Gives Back in November 2024, Replay has taken in more than 3 million donated trading cards. The company sorts and packages donations into 25-card packs, including one or two chase cards, and delivers them to children through local and national community partnerships. Replay Gives Back packs include cards from legendary brands like Upper Deck, Leaf, Topps and Panini, as well as Pokémon. Donations are accepted year-round at any Replay Sports Cards shop or by mail.

For more information about Replay, visit replaysportscards.com. For those interested in making their mark in the growing trading card community, visit replaysportscards.com/franchise for more information.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With five shops across the U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards). To learn more, visit replaysportscards.com.

About La Rabida Children's Hospital

La Rabida Children's Hospital is a freestanding pediatric hospital that has served children and their families in Chicagoland for 130 years. The hospital provides specialized care to all children, including those living with medically complex conditions, disabilities, chronic illnesses, and trauma, regardless of their ability to pay. La Rabida is committed to delivering exceptional, family-centered care while advocating for the needs of vulnerable children in the Chicago community. For more information about La Rabida, please visit www.larabida.org.

SOURCE Replay Sports Cards