Replay Sports Cards Signs First New York Franchisee Ahead of Fanatics Fest 2026

Long Island native taps into lifelong passion to bring community-driven card shop to Bellmore/Merrick Area

Replay co-founders head to New York City for Fanatics Fest to participate in the Card Combine and other fan activations

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards ("Replay"), America's first national franchise dedicated exclusively to the hobby, has signed a new franchise agreement with Rob Ansalone to bring the brand's modern card shop experience to the Bellmore/Merrick area of Long Island marking Replay's entrance into New York. This development comes as the Replay team prepares to leave its mark at the upcoming Fanatics Fest from July 16-19 in New York City.

The new shop is currently in development with a targeted fall opening and will introduce Long Island collectors, families, and sports fans to Replay's full-service experience built around buying, selling, trading, and grading cards in a welcoming, community-first environment.

Long Island Native Brings Replay to Bellmore

A Long Island native from Merrick, Ansalone spent several years as an insurance broker and previously owned a gym franchise before exploring his next entrepreneurial opportunity. While sports and sports collectibles have always been a passion, Ansalone was drawn to Replay because it gave him a way to enter the card shop business with the support, structure, and collaboration of an experienced franchise team.

Ansalone first became interested in the hobby again after reconnecting with the cards he had saved from childhood. When he shared them with his son, the two formed a special connection around collecting, eventually turning the hobby into something they could enjoy together. That experience is shaping his vision for the Bellmore shop.

"I've loved sports and collecting since I was a kid, but getting back into cards with my son reminded me how special this hobby really is," said Ansalone. "I saw a real opportunity on Long Island, but I didn't want to build a card shop on my own without the right support. From my first conversation with Mike Martin, it felt like we had known each other for years, and Replay felt like the right opportunity for me."

The hometown connection with Replay Co-Founder Mike Martin helped strengthen Ansalone's confidence in the brand. Both Ansalone and Martin are from the Bellmore/Merrick area, and that shared Long Island background made the opportunity feel more personal from the start for Ansalone.

"Long Island has a deep sports culture and a strong sense of community, and Rob understands both because he grew up here," said Martin. "When Rob and I realized we were both from the same area, there was an immediate connection. He understands the kind of neighborhood shop Replay is building: one that is inviting, educational, and centered on relationships. We're excited to support him as he brings that experience to Bellmore/Merrick and helps make the hobby more accessible for families across Long Island."

Replay Heads to Fanatics Fest

As Replay continues expanding into new markets, its leadership team is also preparing to attend Fanatics Fest 2026, taking place July 16-19 in New York City. Ansalone and Martin, along with Co-Founders Mike Weinberger and Brent Schepel, and Nashville franchisee RJ Cardente will be on-site throughout the event, connecting with collectors, industry partners, families, and fans.

Replay will participate in the Fanatics Collect Card Combine, powered by AT&T, a curated, hands-on hobby experience designed to welcome a new generation of fans into the trading card hobby. Built around education, discovery, and community, the Card Combine gives attendees the chance to browse boxes, flip through singles, learn about grading, and talk directly with hobby experts.

Within the Card Combine footprint, Replay will operate a dedicated retail space designed to serve as one of the first hands-on card shop experiences many attendees may encounter. The Replay team will engage directly with fans by answering questions, explaining how to shop for cards, teaching how cards are priced and valued, and walking attendees through negotiation.

The activation is designed to make collecting feel accessible, especially for kids and families. Replay's space will focus on affordable, discovery-driven inventory, including commons and singles, raw or graded cards at approachable price points, and retail boxes that allow newer collectors to experience the excitement of opening packs without the intimidation often associated with the higher-end side of the hobby.

Replay's involvement in Fanatics Fest builds on the brand's broader mission to grow the hobby by making it more inclusive and approachable. Through its Replay Gives Back initiative, the brand has collected more than 3 million donated trading cards, which are sorted and repackaged into 25-card packs for children nationwide. Replay has also maintained a strong presence at major card shows across the country, using those events to connect with collectors, introduce new fans to the hobby, and support community-focused initiatives.

For more information about franchising with Replay, visit replaysportscards.com/franchise.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With five shops across the U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards). To learn more, visit replaysportscards.com.

SOURCE Replay Sports Cards