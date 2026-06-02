Replay Sports Cards Signs Franchise Agreement to Expand into Tampa

Mechanical Engineer Turned Entrepreneur to Bring Community-Driven Card Shop Experience to Growing Florida Market

TAMPA, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards ("Replay"), America's first national franchise dedicated exclusively to the hobby, has signed a new franchise agreement with Matt Thomas to bring a Replay Sports Cards location to Tampa, Florida. The shop is currently in development, with timing to be announced, and will introduce Replay's modern, community-focused card shop experience to one of the country's fastest-growing regions.

Expanding Replay's Presence in Florida

The Tampa agreement marks continued momentum for Replay as it expands its footprint across key growth markets, further strengthening its presence in Florida alongside its Boca Raton location while partnering with operators who blend professional experience with a genuine passion for the hobby.

"Matt brings a unique combination of operational leadership and authentic enthusiasm for collecting, which is exactly what we look for in franchise owners," said Brent Schepel, Co-Founder of Replay Sports Cards. "We're excited to support him as he builds a destination for collectors in the Tampa community."

From Engineering Career to Entrepreneurship

Thomas joins Replay after building a career in engineering and operations leadership across multiple industries, including aviation, nuclear energy, oil and gas, and medical device manufacturing. Most recently, he relocated to the Tampa area to lead operations for a medical device company as a director.

Despite his professional success, Thomas was driven by a desire to build something of his own. After exploring a range of business ownership opportunities, he rediscovered his passion for trading cards, which is something that had been a meaningful part of his childhood.

"I started selling some of my old cards and quickly fell back in love with the hobby," said Thomas. "Replay stood out because of the team's transparency, experience, and the way they're modernizing the card shop while keeping the community aspect at the center."

Building a Community Hub for Collectors and Families

As a lifelong collector, Thomas followed iconic athletes and immersed himself in the stats, stories, and culture surrounding the game. Now, he's looking to recreate that same sense of excitement and connection for a new generation.

His vision for the Tampa location centers on creating a welcoming, community-driven environment where collectors of all ages can connect, especially families looking to share the hobby together. Inspired by bonding with his son over trading cards, Thomas aims to make the shop a place where those moments can happen every day.

"I want this to be a place where people can slow down, connect, and enjoy the hobby together," said Thomas. "Whether it's longtime collectors or parents introducing their kids to cards for the first time, we want everyone to feel like they belong."

The Tampa location is expected to host trade nights, community events, and interactive experiences designed to bring collectors together and reintroduce the authentic, relationship-driven side of the hobby.

Continued Franchise Growth

Replay Sports Cards continues to expand through franchising, offering entrepreneurs a proven system that modernizes the traditional card shop while preserving the heart of the hobby. The Tampa agreement reflects growing demand for Replay's model, which combines operational support, shared inventory access, and a strong national network.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit replaysportscards.com/franchise.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With three shops across the U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards). To learn more, visit replaysportscards.com.

SOURCE Replay Sports Cards