Replay Sports Cards to Launch on StockX Live as Cornerstone Pokémon Seller

Sports Card Franchise to Host Pokémon Auctions, Giveaways, and More

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards ("Replay"), America's first national franchise dedicated exclusively to the hobby, is expanding its live-commerce presence on StockX, the global platform for current culture, launching on the company's new StockX Live platform on August 16. Replay will bring its community-driven live-selling experience to StockX Live while introducing Pokémon auctions alongside traditional sports card offerings.

StockX Live, which launched on July 30, brings real-time auctions, giveaways, and live buyer-seller interaction to the StockX marketplace. The platform is designed to give buyers the opportunity to bid in real time while connecting sellers with StockX's existing audience of more than 30 million unique monthly visitors. This week marks the addition of Pokémon trading cards to the StockX Live experience.

"Replay's focus on Pokémon alongside sports cards is a great example of how the hobby is evolving and expanding." Post this

Replay's StockX Live debut stream will take place August 16 from 10 p.m. to midnight ET, hosted by Replay's Jared Gutstein and Ben Miller. The inaugural stream will feature more than $500 in giveaways, along with auctions focused on Pokémon sealed packs.

"We're excited to bring Replay to StockX Live and introduce our community to another way to experience the hobby," said Mike Martin, Co-Founder of Replay Sports Cards. "Between sports cards, Pokémon, Disney, and other areas of the trading card hobby, StockX has built a trusted marketplace around the products people are passionate about, and this partnership gives us another opportunity to connect with collectors in a live, interactive way."

A New Home for Live Collecting

Replay has built a growing live-commerce presence through live streams to combine buying and selling with education, entertainment, and real-time interaction with collectors.

The launch on StockX Live represents another step in Replay's strategy to diversify its digital channels while expanding its reach across the broader trading card and collectibles community. Pokémon will play a key role in the initial Replay StockX Live activation, giving the company an opportunity to engage collectors beyond its traditional sports-focused audience.

"Replay has built a strong reputation for making the trading card hobby approachable, engaging, and community-driven, which makes them a natural fit for StockX Live," said Steve Halupka, Director, Collectibles, StockX Live. "We're thrilled to have them joining the platform and bringing their expertise in live selling to a new audience. Their focus on Pokémon alongside sports cards is a great example of how the collectibles community continues to evolve and expand."

Replay plans to bring the same approachable, community-first approach that has defined its physical stores and other livestreams to the StockX Live experience. As StockX continues to expand its marketplace into live shopping, Replay's participation provides another avenue for collectors to discover, purchase, and engage with the hobby in real time.

For more information about Replay Sports Cards and its franchise opportunities, visit replaysportscards.com/franchise.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With three shops across the U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards). To learn more, visit replaysportscards.com.

About StockX

StockX is proud to be a Detroit-based technology leader focused on the large and growing online market for sneakers, apparel, accessories, electronics, collectibles, trading cards, and more. StockX's powerful platform connects buyers and sellers of high-demand consumer goods from around the world using dynamic pricing mechanics. This approach affords access and market visibility powered by real-time data that empowers buyers and sellers to determine and transact based on market value. The StockX platform features hundreds of brands across verticals including Jordan Brand, adidas, Nike, Supreme, BAPE, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, Gucci; collectibles from brands including LEGO, KAWS, Bearbrick, and Pop Mart; and electronics from industry-leading manufacturers Sony, Microsoft, Meta, and Apple. Launched in 2016, StockX employs 1,000 people across offices and verification centers around the world. Learn more at www.stockx.com.

SOURCE Replay Sports Cards