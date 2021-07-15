Replenium Adds Analytics Expert Kate Walker as Director of Strategic Insights

"Replenium's machine-learning powered shopper auto-replenishment solution is leading the market, and the resulting data insights have transformational value to our clients," stated Jeff Williams, Head of Commercial for Replenium. "Kate possesses the experience and acumen to proactively leverage data insights for our clients as well as to further educate the industry on the impact of auto-replenishment."

Prior to joining Replenium, Walker worked at Kantar and was focused on brand equity consulting and advertising optimization across multiple industries. She previously held growth strategy and analytics roles at NielsenIQ. Her vast experience in behavioral and attitudinal analysis, combined with her knowledge of CPG retail industries, positions Walker to create sustainable positive impact for Replenium clients and partners.

About Replenium

Replenium is the world's most powerful, flexible, and intelligent product auto-replenishment platform that enables any retailer or brand to harness the power of frictionless shopping. Shoppers, who are comforted knowing they will never run out of the products they need, discover products through a machine-learning engine and schedule product replenishments based on recommended and historical usage. They can easily manage preferences, set schedules, manage IoT demand signals, skip orders, update payment options and more. Participating brands enjoy locked-in product loyalty with improved marketing ROI. Retailers benefit from larger baskets, higher customer retention and frequency, and vastly improved ecommerce economics. Replenium's leadership team led large-scale businesses at Amazon and the creation of several shopping innovations, including Recommendations and Subscribe & Save before founding Replenium in 2015. See www.replenium.com for more information.

