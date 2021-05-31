Replete with Thermal and Acoustic Properties, Expanding Use in New Building Construction Spawns Opportunities in Gypsum Plaster Market, Growth Predicted at Healthy 3.5% during 2020-2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gypsum plaster is gaining tremendous popularity across the worldwide construction sector. Some of the key reasons supporting this increased product demand include the superior thermal and acoustic characteristics of gypsum plaster that help in giving smooth finishing to the wall surfaces. Owing to the low thermal conductivity of gypsum plaster, it plays key role in maintaining a pleasant temperature inside the structure of any building.

During the production of gypsum plaster, numerous additives are used. Mined natural gypsum and synthetic gypsum are some of the key raw materials used during the gypsum plasters manufacturing. The natural gypsum is obtained using synthetic route or from mines and is crushed and broken up. Gypsum plaster is majorly applied onto the RCC ceilings, hollow and concrete blocks, and interior bare brick walls.

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) are of the opinion that the global gypsum plaster market will gather the valuation of ~US$ 600 Mn by 2030. They highlight that the market will expand at CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Gypsum Plaster Market: Key Findings

Advanced Construction and Engineering Activities Fuel Market Demand

In recent years, several companies from the worldwide construction industry are growing focus on the incorporation of technological advancements. They are growing investments in research and development activities. As a result, the sector is experiencing the development of pioneering and advanced engineering and construction techniques. This scenario has created remarkable growth in demand for gypsum plaster from all across the globe.

Major Players Focus on Increasing the Use of Synthetic Gypsum

Over the period of past few years, there is remarkable growth in the use of synthetic gypsum instead of natural gypsum in the production of gypsum plaster. One of the key factors pushing this shift is the low production cost of synthetic gypsum. While the synthetic gypsum is a by-product of industrial processing, it provides characteristics similar to natural gypsum. Apart from this, the product is increasingly accepted owing to its environment-friendly nature. All these factors are fueling the demand for synthetic gypsum in all worldwide locations.

Increased Use of Environmental-Friendly Products in Construction Sector Drives Sales of Gypsum Plaster

With remarkable growth in awareness across the construction industry toward the use of environmental-friendly products, the companies engaged in this sector are growing focus toward the use of gypsum plaster.

Gypsum Plaster Market: Growth Boosters

Several companies in the gypsum plaster market are increasing the use of new chemical combinations. Apart from this, many players are growing the special retarders' use. These factors are likely to fuel the market growth.

Over the period of past few years, there is remarkable rise in the use of lightweight construction materials. The companies in the construction sector are increasing interest toward reducing the structural load of buildings. These factors are likely to drive the growth of the global gypsum plaster market in the years to come.

Many companies in the gypsum plaster market are growing interest in upgrading their existing production infrastructure. As a result, they are introducing latest and advanced machinery in their production plants. This scenario is helping enterprises to boost their production capabilities.

Gypsum Plaster Market: Well-Established Participants

The report profiles key participants working in the gypsum plaster market. This list includes following names:

Knauf Gips KG

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Escayescos, SL

Global Gypsum Company Ltd.

James Hardie Industries plc.

USG Corporation

YOSHINO GYPSUM CO.,LTD.

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum II LLC

La Maruxiña

VG-ORTH GmbH & Co. KG

N.K.V. Gypsum Plaster Company Limited

Winstone Wallboards Ltd.

Sam Gypsum Private Limited.

