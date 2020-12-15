REPLI Awarded Three Consecutive Best Places to Work Awards

"With only three years in the industry, this start-up company has created an award-winning culture from the ground up." Tweet this

Winners were chosen by the scores of employee satisfaction surveys provided by the award programs. Employees themselves determined where their organization ranks, providing employers with valuable, firsthand feedback about their workplace.

"It's an honor, and we're especially grateful to work for a team that is as driven, talented and unique as ours," said Michael Estep, Chief Operations Officer for REPLI. "I'm thankful for the feedback from our team, and inspired to see the culture they created, shine through. REPLI is one of the best places to work in multifamily because we have one the best teams to work with in multifamily, and that is something we are truly proud of."

With only three years in the industry, this start-up company has created an award-winning culture from the ground up. Trusted by over 250,000 apartment homes nationwide, the explosive growth of REPLI is centered around its dedication to the development of their employees and commitment to being the best partners for their customers.

About REPLI

Founded in 2018, REPLI is a leading prop-tech company that provides best-in-class websites and digital marketing solutions to multifamily organizations. Headquartered near Atlanta, Georgia - REPLI is one of the fastest-growing bootstrapped prop-tech companies in the United States, managing and servicing over 200,000 units nationwide. Owners and operators rely on REPLI to simplify and streamline their digital marketing efforts with integrated websites, marketing software, digital advertising, SEO, virtual tours, photography, and video solutions. For more information, visit www.repli360.com .

CONTACT: Siobhan Park, [email protected]

SOURCE REPLI