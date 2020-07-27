REPLI Recognized as Atlanta's 2020 Best and Brightest Company to Work For®

ATLANTA, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REPLI announces their company's achievement in being named a 2020 winner for Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program. This honor is only granted to companies that prove themselves in having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach as well as demonstrating a commitment to the success of their employees. With only over three years in the industry, this start-up company has grown significantly and is trusted by the best in multifamily, servicing over 200,000 apartment homes nationwide.

The Best & Brightest Companies to Work For Program annually recognizes companies throughout the United States that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Winners of this esteemed award are based on the viewpoints and attitudes of the employees toward their company's human resource and career development efforts.

Employees took a survey with their opinion on various categories and an independent research firm evaluates each entry based on key measures including but not limited to: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Education and Development; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives.

"It all comes down to our foundation as a company and that foundation is built on respect, trust, and equality. When you have a team that shares those same values, you organically build a positive work culture. I couldn't be more grateful to be able to go to work every day and be surrounded by a group of smart, driven individuals that push each other to be better personally and professionally."

REPLI's dedication to their employees and commitment to authentically put into action their core values of full transparency at all costs, love what you do and have fun doing it, and listen, learn and create valuable solutions are what make their company a healthy and sought after work environment. And now, one of the best companies to work for in Atlanta.

About REPLI

Founded in 2018, REPLI is a leading prop-tech company that provides best-in-class websites and digital marketing solutions to multifamily organizations. Headquartered near Atlanta, Georgia - REPLI is one of the fastest-growing bootstrapped prop-tech companies in the United States, managing and servicing over 200,000 units nationwide. Owners and operators rely on REPLI to simplify and streamline their digital marketing efforts with integrated websites, marketing software, digital advertising, SEO, virtual tours, photography, and video solutions. For more information, visit www.repli360.com .

CONTACT: Siobhan Park, [email protected]

SOURCE REPLI

Related Links

https://repli360.com/

