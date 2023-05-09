Replica Studios' new Style Morphing feature gives game developers access to over 1,000 emotions for AI-synthesized voices

Developers now have greater control over the emotional range of Replica's AI voices

SYDNEY, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Replica Studios, developer of a leading artificial intelligence (AI) voice platform for video games, has announced its new Style Morphing feature that allows game developers to blend any number of its characters' voice styles together to create a wider array of over 1,000 human vocal emotions across its 120+ AI voices sourced from licensed voice actors.

Previously, game developers could choose between 3-5 different emotional styles for their Replica AI-voiced characters. Developers can now combine multiple styles to find a more accurate and nuanced emotional tone that best suits their script.

"Our new 'style morphing' feature takes the art of blending to the next level by allowing us to create entirely new in-between voice styles," said Shreyas Nivas, CEO of Replica Studios. "Just as blending colors in painting can create a wide range of hues and tones, blending voice styles can add a level of realism and authenticity to the gaming experience, making players feel more immersed in the virtual world. Softening the edges between different emotions creates a more cohesive and visually appealing voice experience, solving the challenge of making AI voices sound authentic."

"With Style Morphing, game developers can create more natural-sounding speech from the AI-synthesized voices in their stories while continuing to enjoy the efficiency and cost-saving benefits of AI in game production. Our commitment to fairness and respect for our voice actors through licensed agreements is something that we're proud to uphold as we continue to push the boundaries of voice AI technology," concluded Nivas.

Replica customer PlaySide Studios, an Australian-based developer, is looking forward to implementing the new feature to assist developers with briefing human voice over talent.

"Our ongoing use of Replica during the development of Age of Darkness: Final Stand has allowed us to iteratively shape the narrative and gameplay experience, and the introduction of Style Morphing is set to take that to the next level," said Chris O'Neill, Senior Audio Designer at PlaySide Studios.

"We use Replica's software to test scripts, dialogue, and gameplay sequences before engaging human voice actors to record the final lines. Style Morphing will give our actors a more accurate and realistic idea of what developers would like the final dialogue and gameplay sequences to sound like. This helps inform voice actors about the emotion, projection, or context clues we'd like them to convey in their performances," added O'Neill.

Style Morphing is available now on the Replica platform. New users can sign up to Replica to receive five minutes of free speech generation credit to test Style Morphing with Replica's licensed voices, a best-in-class solution to legally access AI voice.

For more information about Style Morphing, please read the official blog post .

About Replica Studios

Replica Studios is a generative AI company headquartered in the US and Australia that has developed a world-leading AI voice platform for video games, film and metaverse experiences.

Since launching the platform in 2019, Replica has been at the forefront of the AI voice revolution, leading the way with its best-of-class ethical approach. Replica has been utilised by thousands of game developers to enrich their projects with licensed voices. For more information, visit www.replicastudios.com .

SOURCE Replica Studios