Replicant Names Customer Service Innovators of 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicant , a leading conversational AI platform, today announces its first annual list of the top 50 leaders who are innovating and transforming the contact center space. Each bold leader included in the list is transforming their industries by turning obstacles into opportunities and reimagining how contact centers define exceptional customer service.

"Contact centers were put under extreme pressure with the onset of the pandemic," said Gadi Shamia, Replicant's chief executive office and co-founder. "Now, with the addition of the employee shortage we're currently facing, both customers and contact centers have been pushed to their limits. Crises often lead to rapid innovation, and the leaders on this list have stepped up to not only impact their workplaces but the industry as a whole. We can't wait to see what they do next."

The annual list highlights leaders in a variety of industries including retail, insurance, financial services, consulting, travel and more. Each person on this list demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation. A Replicant task force across departments who engage with customers, partners, analysts, and contact center leaders on a daily basis, compiled this list and evaluated leaders on three main criteria:

Inspiration: Do they inspire, lead from the frontlines and lift up their teams regardless of circumstances?

Boldness: Are they going against the grain in otherwise traditional industries and challenging the status quo?

Early adopters: Do these leaders identify and test new technologies and techniques to better their contact center?

View the full list here or to learn more about Replicant, please visit https://www.replicant.ai/

About Replicant

Replicant was founded on the belief that machines are ready to have useful and complex conversations that will transform the way we interact with the world, starting with customer service. Replicant's powerful artificial intelligence platform automates tier 1 customer service and resolves customer issues over the phone and across channels with natural-sounding conversations. Replicant currently handles millions of customer support interactions a month and serves some of the largest contact centers in the country. For more information, please visit www.replicant.ai. Follow Replicant on Twitter @Replicant_AI.

SOURCE Replicant