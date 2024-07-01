Replicare Attracts Seasoned Leaders From Surgical Telepresence Space

SAN ANTONIO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicare, a leading innovator in remote surgical telepresence technology, is excited to announce the strategic addition of senior leaders from the surgical telepresence space, further solidifying its market dominance and commitment to innovation. This move includes key leadership members from previous medical technology companies bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to Replicare's business development team.

Chuck Forthaus joins Replicare as an Area Vice President, bringing with him a robust background as the former Regional VP of Enterprise Sales at Avail Medsystems for five years, and a remarkable twenty-year tenure at Medtronic. His extensive experience in enterprise sales and medical technology positions him to drive significant growth and strategic initiatives at Replicare.

Joe Katzenstein, now an Area Vice President at Replicare, previously served as the Regional VP of Provider Sales at Avail Medsystems for four years. Joe's expertise extends to his prior roles at Cardiva Medical, Abbott Vascular and Edwards where he spent over 20+ years enhancing provider & Corporate sales strategies. His deep understanding of the provider market will be instrumental in expanding Replicare's reach and impact.

Brian Tamargo also joins as an Area Vice President, having spent four years as Regional VP of Provider Sales at Avail Medsystems. Prior to his tenure at Avail, Brian was with Terumo, where he honed his skills in the provider sales sector. His experience will be vital in advancing Replicare's mission to revolutionize remote telepresence technology.

"Replicare is dedicated to revolutionizing the field of remote surgical telepresence, and the addition of these talented professionals marks a significant milestone in our journey," said Rob Wilburn, CEO of Replicare. "Their proven track record in driving sales and fostering strategic partnerships aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge surgical telepresence solutions for medical device reps & medical education that transform surgical procedures and patient care."

"Our team is excited to join Replicare and contribute to the company's vision of advancing surgical telepresence technology," said Andy Reid, Head of Business Development at Replicare. "We are eager to bring our experience and strategies to Replicare, supporting its mission to improve access to high-quality medical care through innovative remote surgical telepresence solutions."

Replicare continues to lead the way in remote telepresence technology, offering state-of-the-art solutions that connect healthcare professionals across the globe. With the addition of these experienced leaders, Replicare is poised to further its impact on the healthcare industry, driving advancements that benefit both medical professionals and patients.

Replicare is at the forefront of surgical telepresence technology, leveraging extensive medical device representative expertise to provide cutting-edge solutions that facilitate seamless communication and collaboration in surgical procedures and other medical applications. Our primary focus is to enhance remote surgery through advanced telepresence technology, improving access to expert medical care, enhancing surgical precision, and supporting better patient outcomes. Additionally, Replicare contributes to medical education. For the latest news and updates, follow Replicare on LinkedIn and Twitter.

