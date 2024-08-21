Replicate Bioscience to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicate Bioscience, a clinical-stage company pioneering novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology for applications across infectious disease, immunology, immuno-oncology and beyond, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, N.Y.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Dates: September 4-6, 2024

Fireside chat to be held Friday, September 6 at 10:45 a.m. EDT

Replicate participants: Nathaniel Wang, Ph.D., CEO; Rachael Lester , CBO





Nathaniel Wang, Ph.D., CEO; , CBO Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, N.Y.

Dates: September 17-19, 2024

Replicate participants: Nathaniel Wang , Ph.D., CEO; Rachael Lester , CBO

Replicate leadership will also present at the following upcoming scientific meetings:

RNA Leaders USA Congress in San Diego, Calif.

Congress in Keynote panel title: Scaling RNA Therapies to Deliver on the Promise of Precision Medicine

Presenter: Nathaniel Wang, Ph.D., CEO

Date and time: Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 9:55 a.m. PDT





Presentation title: Next-Generation Self-Replicating RNA Drives Major Improvements to Clinical Bioactivity while Retaining a Strong Safety Profile

Presenter: Nathaniel Wang, Ph.D., CEO

Date and time: Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. PDT





Non-Viral RNA Delivery Systems Summit in Presentation title: LNP & Polymer Delivery of Self-Replicating RNA: Unlocking the Potential of Low Dose RNA Vaccines & Gene Therapy

Presenter: Andy Geall, Ph.D., CDO

Date and time: Thursday, October 3, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. EDT





About Replicate Bioscience

Replicate Bioscience is a clinical-stage company amplifying the power of RNA therapeutics by pioneering its novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology to overcome the shortcomings of existing mRNA approaches, with potential improvements in bioactivity, induction of more potent immune responses, and improved tolerability. RBI-4000, the company's clinical-stage srRNA rabies vaccine, has demonstrated protective levels of immunity at doses lower than any other reported mRNA or srRNA vaccine in Phase 1 trials. Funded by Apple Tree Partners, Replicate is advancing a robust pipeline of srRNA vaccines and therapeutics, fueled by its proprietary library of customizable viral vectors. With deep expertise in srRNA and end-to-end development capabilities, Replicate is uniquely positioned to expand the reach of RNA treatments toward widespread use in infectious disease, immunology, immuno-oncology and more. Visit us at www.replicatebioscience.com.

