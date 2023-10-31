Replicate Bioscience to Present Progress on Two srRNA Oncology Programs at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2023 Meeting

News provided by

Replicate Bioscience

31 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Poster presentation describes potential of oncology programs RBI-1000 and RBI-3000 to target known acquired resistance mutations

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicate Bioscience, a clinical-stage company pioneering novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology for use in infectious disease, oncology, autoimmune disease, and more, today announced a poster presentation at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 38th Annual Meeting November 3-5, 2023 in San Diego, CA.

Precision immuno-oncology (PIO) is Replicate's novel approach to targeting predictable resistance mutations, which arise when cancer cells evolve to evade therapies. RBI–1000 is an srRNA precision immunotherapy candidate targeting acquired resistance mutations (ARM) in estrogen receptor positive (ER+) firstline, metastatic breast cancer, which is the most common type of metastatic breast cancer. RBI-1000 leads to tumor control with the elimination of tumor cells expressing ARM in preclinical models. RBI-3000 is an srRNA PIO program targeting acquired resistance to current tyrosine kinase inhibitor standard of care therapy for metastatic EGFRm+ non-small cell lung cancer.

"When combined with standard of care, RBI-1000 induces synthetic immune lethality: a lose-lose scenario in which the tumor is forced to either remain the same and be eliminated by the targeted therapeutic or mutate and be destroyed by srRNA-trained immune cells," said Zelanna Goldberg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Replicate and poster presenter. "Our srRNA oncology programs are being developed to harness the power of the body's own cells to train the immune system to destroy the treatment resistant tumor clones and produce durable therapeutic benefit. We are pleased to share the latest progress on our oncology programs with the SITC community."

Details for the poster presentation is as follows:

Title: Self-replicating RNA therapeutics for Off-the-Shelf Precision Immunotherapy targeting acquired resistance mutations in low TMB tumors

Abstract Number: 876

Type of Presentation: Poster Presentation

Date & Time: Saturday, November 4; 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

The abstract can be found on the SITC Annual Meeting website and the poster will be available on the Replicate website following presentation.

About Replicate Bioscience

Replicate Bioscience, an Apple Tree Partners portfolio company, is a clinical-stage company amplifying the power of RNA therapeutics by pioneering its novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology to overcome the shortcomings of existing mRNA approaches, with potential improvements in bioactivity at lower doses, induction of more robust and durable immune responses, and improved tolerability. Replicate's off-the-shelf srRNAs contain two components: virally derived genetic code to drive controlled and self-limiting amplification, and the RNA encoding therapeutic proteins. The company's library of viral vectors, selected for driving robust and sustained protein expression and orders-of-magnitude improved performance over linear mRNA, allow for the development of treatments in applications including oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmunity. Differentiated by a team of srRNA experts, a customizable library of synthetic srRNA vectors, and end-to-end development capabilities, Replicate is uniquely positioned to finally expand the reach of RNA treatments toward widespread use in infectious disease, immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease, and more. Visit us at replicatebioscience.com.

SOURCE Replicate Bioscience

Also from this source

Replicate Bioscience Initiates a Phase 1 Trial of its Next-Generation srRNA Vaccine

Replicate Bioscience Initiates a Phase 1 Trial of its Next-Generation srRNA Vaccine

Replicate Bioscience, a clinical-stage company pioneering its novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology to overcome the limitations of current...
Replicate Bioscience Appoints Rachael Lester as Chief Business Officer

Replicate Bioscience Appoints Rachael Lester as Chief Business Officer

Replicate Bioscience, a company pioneering novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA) technology for use in infectious disease, oncology, autoimmune disease, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Infection Control

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.