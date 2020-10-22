Replicon Announces Time Intelligence Platform for Cloud-based Solutions from SAP for the Professional Services Industry

"PwC chose Replicon as our go forward partner to provide frontline practitioners with a powerful, flexible and easy-to-use time capture capability. This is not only because Replicon has more advanced features and user experience beyond that we have seen from others in this space, but because they share our vision and desire to ultimately transform the whole concept of revenue based time capture from traditional inputs to simply automate and review," said Paul West, Engagement Management & Finance Transformation Leader at PwC. "Once deployed later this year with the integration with SAP S/4HANA it will provide us with a single source of truth for project time, allowing better engagement management and ultimately accurate billing. We are delighted that Replicon and SAP are collaborating as part of SAP's industry cloud solutions for the professional services industry."

"Time tracking is key for professional services companies," said Raj Narayanaswamy, co-CEO at Replicon. "They need a platform that provides global governance and a single source of truth for time, supporting any unique local requirements and use-cases. Replicon Time Tracking for Service Organizations matches the power of SAP HANA® in providing a configurable, global, employee-friendly, SaaS solution to the large base of businesses using SAP solutions as part of SAP's industry cloud."

Building on the Intelligent Enterprise strategy, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions to fill the whitespace in its portfolio with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions . These applications leverage SAP Cloud Platform, with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP Business Network and the intelligent suite. Replicon is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific, professional services industry requirements so customers can achieve positive business outcomes.

Replicon's Time Tracking for Service Organizations application connects directly with SAP software systems to provide:

A single source of truth for project time with global governance

A cloud-based solution that is secure, reliable and scalable to one million employees

to one million employees Modern interfaces and user experience tailored to each group and location

and user experience tailored to each group and location Native mobile apps for employee tracking and manager approvals

for employee tracking and manager approvals Zero-touch time capture leveraging AI, GPS, calendars, and more

time capture leveraging AI, GPS, calendars, and more Full real-time visibility into project time data for billing across all groups

data for billing across all groups A global solution with multi-lingual and multi-currency support

support An auditable record of time data

Watch the video on Replicon's Time Tracking for Service Organizations for use with SAP solutions.

"Accurate and efficient time recording is critical for professional services firms, and Replicon's Time Tracking for Service Organizations application enables our customers to have a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution providing a single source of truth for time across their organization," said Jonathan Rhodes, global VP and head of the Professional Services Industry Business Unit at SAP. "The partnership with Replicon is a great example of how our industry cloud approach can help deliver significant value for our customers. We look forward to continued collaboration with Replicon to allow our customers to drive agile innovation in the cloud through the power of our combined solutions."

Replicon's Time Tracking for Service Organizations is an SAP-validated app available on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Find, try, and buy Replicon Time Tracking for Services at www.sapappcenter.com. For each purchase made on SAP App Center, SAP will plant a tree.

For more information on industry cloud solutions from SAP, read here .

About Replicon

Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, has over 20 years of industry leadership and is pioneering a new approach to time management. Time Intelligence elevates time as a strategic asset within an organization, to improve operational productivity, performance, and profitability. Replicon's Time Intelligence Platform offers solutions for global time and gross pay compliance, enterprise time management for ERP, professional services automation, and an SDK for continued development – expanding the company's award-winning portfolio of cloud-based products, including complete solution sets for client billing, project costing, and time and attendance. Replicon supports thousands of customers across 70 countries, with over 400 employees around the globe including the United States, Canada, India, Australia, and the United Kingdom. To learn more, visit www.replicon.com.

Replicon Time Intelligence™ Platform and other Replicon products and services mentioned herein and their respective logos are trademarks of Replicon.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For more information, press only

Dan Capawana

Resound Marketing for Replicon

[email protected]

(609) 279-0050 x109

SOURCE Replicon

Related Links

http://replicon.com

