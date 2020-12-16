Replicon Announces Time Intelligence Platform for Sage Intacct

Replicon's Time Intelligence Platform is cloud-based, scalable, and provides a single source of truth for time data. The solution is agile and easy-to-deploy and meets all business needs related to managing time for projects, pay, costs, and billing. It provides business leaders real-time data while eliminating data silos, ensuring everyone stays on the same page regarding key metrics. Replicon's mobile-first capabilities allow businesses to track and manage a distributed workforce with ease and flexibility. And the open web services API allows the platform to meet all integration needs.

"Our combined, hassle-free solution harnesses the power of both Replicon and Sage Intacct's sophisticated capabilities as a single system, and we are excited to be working with the Sage Intacct team to bring even more value to our customers," said Raj Narayanaswamy, co-founder and co-CEO of Replicon. "Our strategic partnership will empower businesses to drive productivity and profitability while elevating time tracking to new heights."

Replicon's Time Tracking for Sage Intacct customers will provide:

A single source of truth for time for all use cases

A cloud-based solution that is secure, reliable, and scalable

Modern interfaces and user experience tailored to each group and location

Native mobile apps for employee time tracking and manager approvals

Full real-time visibility into time data for costing, billing, and pay across all groups

Out-of-the-box multi-lingual and multi-currency support

An auditable record of time data

Seamless integrations with Sage Intacct and the rest of the ecosystem

About Replicon

Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, has over 20 years of industry leadership and is pioneering a new approach to time management. Time Intelligence elevates time as a strategic asset within an organization, to improve operational productivity, performance, and profitability. Replicon's Time Intelligence Platform offers solutions for global time and gross pay compliance, enterprise time management for ERP, professional services automation, and an SDK for continued development – expanding the company's award-winning portfolio of cloud-based products, including complete solution sets for client billing, project costing, and time and attendance. Replicon supports thousands of customers across 70 countries, with over 400 employees around the globe including the United States, Canada, India, Australia, and the United Kingdom. To learn more, visit www.replicon.com .

Replicon Time Intelligence™ Platform and other Replicon products and services mentioned herein and their respective logos are trademarks of Replicon.

