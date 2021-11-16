Replicon Helps Crawford & Company® Manage Time as Their Most Valuable Asset and Reduce Financial Processing by 97%

"Replicon's configurable platform provides us with an unified solution to track project time, forecast project costs and resource needs, and account for all project hours in real-time. This helped us modernize our process and procedures for project resources and financials to meet customer expectations and improve their satisfaction" said Brian Lemmings, Director of IT Service Management, Crawford & Company.

Global businesses use Replicon to benefit from:

Configurable Time Tracking that captures the exact data the organization requires and at a granular level.

that captures the exact data the organization requires and at a granular level. Audit-ready Compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley and other regulatory requirements with supporting documentation, traceability of data, and global governance.

and other regulatory requirements with supporting documentation, traceability of data, and global governance. Zero-Touch Time harvesting reduces employee burden by leveraging Artificial Intelligence to populate timesheets and eliminating the need for manual entries

harvesting reduces employee burden by leveraging Artificial Intelligence to populate timesheets and eliminating the need for manual entries Intelligent Validations and Approval Workflows to minimize errors and ensure on-time submission of timesheets for accurate and faster costing.

to minimize errors and ensure on-time submission of timesheets for accurate and faster costing. Project Forecasting and Budgeting to plan for future resource needs with full visibility into the project pipeline, resources, and skill requirements.

to plan for future resource needs with full visibility into the project pipeline, resources, and skill requirements. Accurate Cost Tracking that offers better visibility, access, and security to mission-critical data.

that offers better visibility, access, and security to mission-critical data. Real-time Estimates vs. Actuals Tracking for comparing hours and costs in real-time using dynamic in-context summary charts and dashboards.

for comparing hours and costs in real-time using dynamic in-context summary charts and dashboards. Improved Billable Hours and Utilization to help leaders map revenues to billable hours and set utilization targets at the organization, department, and user level.

to help leaders map revenues to billable hours and set utilization targets at the organization, department, and user level. Global Governance and Local Administration for organizations to capture and use time across global locations while meeting local needs like templates, language, currency, labor rules and more.

for organizations to capture and use time across global locations while meeting local needs like templates, language, currency, labor rules and more. Powerful Analytics to visualize business metrics, and configurable reports to provide a consolidated view for managing budgets, costs, and resources.

to visualize business metrics, and configurable reports to provide a consolidated view for managing budgets, costs, and resources. Powerful Plug and Play Integrations with the leading systems across CRM, ERP, accounting and more with options for building custom integrations for legacy systems.

Raj Narayanaswamy, the co-CEO at Replicon, said "Global businesses are recognizing the need to view time as a strategic enterprise asset. Replicon provides Crawford & Company with a global, scalable, configurable, and employee-friendly time tracking platform that supports any unique local requirements and use-cases."

Read the full case study here.

About Replicon

Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, has over 25 years of industry leadership, pioneering new approaches to time, project and resource management. Time Intelligence elevates time as a strategic asset within an organization, to improve operational productivity, performance, and profitability. Replicon's Time Intelligence Platform offers award-winning cloud-based solutions for enterprise time management, global time and gross pay automation, and includes complete solution sets for project time tracking for costing and billing, time & attendance, and workforce management.

Replicon's innovative Polaris product line introduces the world's first self-driving solutions for Professional Services Automation and Project Portfolio Management , helping project-driven enterprises deliver increased revenue and profitability.

Replicon's team of over 500 employees supports thousands of customers around the globe including PwC, Siemens, FedEx, NTT, Expedia, Moody's, SAS, Facebook, and Hyatt. To learn more, visit www.replicon.com .

