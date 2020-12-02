Replicon joins SAP® PartnerEdge® program

Chris Pegg, Head of UK&I IT Site Management at Siemens Mobility Limited said, "The best part of Replicon's implementation was that we did not have to modify our SAP environment. This means that we were able to come up with a mobile, employee-friendly frontend without making any changes or having any down time of our ERP system which was supporting other critical backend processes across our businesses."

"We are excited to be part of the SAP® PartnerEdge® program," said Raj Narayanaswamy, co-CEO at Replicon. "Today, businesses need a platform that provides global governance and a single source of truth for time, supporting any unique local requirements and use-cases. Replicon Time Tracking for Service Organizations provides a configurable, global, employee-friendly, SaaS solution to the large base of businesses using SAP solutions. Replicon recently announced that its application complements SAP's industry cloud solutions for the services industry."

Replicon's Time Tracking for Service Organizations application connects directly with SAP software systems to provide:

A single source of truth for project time with global governance

A cloud-based solution that is secure, reliable and scalable to one million employees

to one million employees Modern interfaces and user experience tailored to each group and location

and user experience tailored to each group and location Native mobile apps for employee tracking and manager approvals

for employee tracking and manager approvals Zero-touch time capture leveraging AI, GPS, calendars, and more

time capture leveraging AI, GPS, calendars, and more Full real-time visibility into project time data for billing across all groups

data for billing across all groups A global solution with multi-lingual and multi-currency support

support An auditable record of time data

Watch the video on Replicon's Time Tracking for Service Organizations for use with SAP solutions.

For more information on Replicon's Time Tracking for Service Organizations for use with SAP solutions, please visit SAP App Center .

About Replicon

Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, has over 20 years of industry leadership and is pioneering a new approach to time management. Time Intelligence elevates time as a strategic asset within an organization, to improve operational productivity, performance, and profitability. Replicon's Time Intelligence Platform offers solutions for global time and gross pay compliance, enterprise time management for ERP, professional services automation, and an SDK for continued development – expanding the company's award-winning portfolio of cloud-based products, including complete solution sets for client billing, project costing, and time and attendance. Replicon supports thousands of customers across 70 countries, with over 400 employees around the globe including the United States, Canada, India, Australia, and the United Kingdom. To learn more, visit www.replicon.com .

Replicon Time Intelligence™ Platform and other Replicon products and services mentioned herein and their respective logos are trademarks of Replicon.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

