Replicon Launches the World's First Knowledge Workforce Management Solution

The Unified Solution Enables Organizations to Gain a Single Source of Truth for People, Projects, Skills and Time.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicon has launched the world's first Knowledge Workforce Management Solution, which is built using AI-powered ZeroTime™. The organically built solution is designed to align people, projects, skills and time on one single platform, thus enhancing employee experience, productivity and overall profitability. Replicon's Knowledge Workforce Management Solution provides the highest level of data accuracy and data quality in real time using AI & ML technologies.

In most organizations, the data related to people, projects, skills and time are stuck in different siloed systems. Business functions like Project Delivery, Finance and HR have their own challenges with purpose-built solutions and tailored processes. With the rise of hybrid and remote work models and the resulting proliferation of work apps and collaboration tools, silos in an organization have widened. All this has led to data chaos.

"Replicon has a strong leadership in providing Unified Time Tracking for Project Delivery, Finance and HR," Lakshmi Raj, Co-CEO at Replicon, said. "We have extended the same powerful, loved-by-end-users platform to provide a single source of truth for People, Projects, Skills and Time."

Managing siloed data related to people, projects, skills and time is a major challenge for fast growing businesses. With a unified and shared data platform, Replicon's Knowledge Workforce Management Solution eliminates data and process silos across business functions in an organization.

A Modern and Unified Solution Designed for Your Business

Leverage our robust knowledge workforce management solution that takes a comprehensive approach towards effective knowledge workforce management.

Automated Capture of Time Data From Over 100 Work Apps

Collect accurate employee time and work data automatically from multiple work apps and collaboration tools by leveraging AI-powered ZeroTime.

Collect accurate employee time and work data automatically from multiple work apps and collaboration tools by leveraging AI-powered ZeroTime. Ready for Global Deployment

Enable multiple business locations and multiple employee types in a single application instance with Global Administration purview and local control, thus eliminating data silos.

Enable multiple business locations and multiple employee types in a single application instance with Global Administration purview and local control, thus eliminating data silos. Modern, Scalable, Robust Platform

Personalize the platform for your business, encode business rules, while offering a modern user interface with the provision for seamless enterprise end-to-end integration.

Personalize the platform for your business, encode business rules, while offering a modern user interface with the provision for seamless enterprise end-to-end integration. Intelligent Resource Management

Manage your resources like an asset and have a direct impact on your services business. Avoid sub-optimal resource allocation and endless back-and-forth to resource projects.

Manage your resources like an asset and have a direct impact on your services business. Avoid sub-optimal resource allocation and endless back-and-forth to resource projects. Real-time Project Management

Track project progress with live updates from resources around effort and completion estimates. Automatically get updates on project status and identify project risks to enable timely course correction.

Track project progress with live updates from resources around effort and completion estimates. Automatically get updates on project status and identify project risks to enable timely course correction. Centralized Skills Management

Track skills, certificates and expertise levels for each resource in one place for making informed hiring and training decisions.

Raj Narayanswamy, Co-CEO at Replicon, said, "Replicon Knowledge Workforce Management Solution provides the highest level of data accuracy and data quality in real time using AI & ML technologies. It is built to seamlessly integrate and operate within your current ecosystem. It enables data-driven decision-making across all service delivery functions like project management, resource management, billing, revenue management and pay compliance."

About Replicon

As a pioneer in Time Intelligence, Replicon elevates people as a strategic asset within organizations, improving operational productivity, performance, and profitability. Replicon's award-winning cloud-first solutions for enterprise time management, project time tracking and workforce management are in use by many Fortune 500 companies across the globe. Replicon also offers Polaris, the self-driving Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Project Portfolio Management (PPM) solutions, which help project-driven organizations optimize resource utilization for increased productivity and profitability.

With over 25 years of industry leadership, Replicon continues to innovate new approaches to effectively manage people's time, their skills, projects and resource utilization. Most recently, Replicon launched the world's first Knowledge Workforce Management Solution, which enables organizations to seamlessly collect and process data related to people, projects, skills and time, ensuring a single source of truth for harmony across business functions. Our innovative solution is powered by ZeroTime™ to harness the power of a single source of accurate data in real time and eliminate all manual processes.

To learn more, please visit www.replicon.com.

