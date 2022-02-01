Replicon, the Time Intelligence Company, Named Among Alberta's Top Employers 2022

"Replicon's strength has always been our people," says Raj Narayanaswamy, Co-CEO of Replicon. "That is why we make it a priority to invest in them through initiatives like work-from-home and flexible hours to help maintain a positive work-life balance—especially as we recover from the effects of the pandemic. We believe in encouraging our employees to thrive and this helps us to grow, as an organization and as a community."

To foster a flexible work environment, Replicon implemented an employee family assistance program under which its people are given extra time off to care for their family members suffering from COVID. It's far from "all work" at Replicon, with a series of events throughout the year to foster a sense of community through volunteering initiatives such as blood donation drives, showcase employee talents, and to provide a respite from everyday tasks. A positive company culture and supportive employee policies have helped Replicon to retain and attract talent, helping the company grow rapidly, even during challenging times.

Mediacorp Canada's Top Employers list sets the benchmark for employers for best practices and standards in the workplace. Eligible companies are evaluated against several criteria including work atmosphere, employee development, financial benefits, time off policies, performance management, family benefits, community involvement and more.

Replicon stood out for the incredible flexibility it offers employees in determining their benefits coverage, with a health spending budget of up to $1,500 per year. There are several other financial benefits available to its employees including profit-sharing for all, referral bonuses, and signing bonuses. Additionally, Replicon also makes it a priority to support continuous development of their employees with a range of online and in-house training programs. Paid internship opportunities are given to help develop the next generation of employees with career-level experience.

Replicon is a global leader in time tracking and professional services automation software. Through its cloud-based automated time tracking platform, Replicon helps its clients capture every minute of work done accurately to drive critical processes such as project management, resource management, billing, costing, and payroll. Recently, Replicon launched the world's first self-driving PSA and PPM solutions under the brand name Polaris. The AI/ML-enabled solutions provide professional services leaders with a solution that can do the heavy lifting, analyzing real-time data, and delivering live recommendations on the best possible choices to manage project delivery, resource utilization and profitability.

About Replicon

Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, has over 25 years of industry leadership, pioneering new approaches to time, project and resource management. Time Intelligence elevates time as a strategic asset within an organization, to improve operational productivity, performance, and profitability. Replicon's Time Intelligence Platform offers award-winning cloud-based solutions for enterprise time management, global time and gross pay automation, and includes complete solution sets for project time tracking for costing and billing, time & attendance, and workforce management.

Replicon's innovative Polaris product line introduces the world's first self-driving solutions for Professional Services Automation and Project Portfolio Management , helping project-driven enterprises deliver increased revenue and profitability.

Replicon's team of over 600 employees supports thousands of customers around the globe including PwC, Siemens, FedEx, NTT, Expedia, Moody's, SAS, Facebook, and Hyatt. To learn more, visit www.replicon.com .

