Replicon Time Intelligence Platform Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Demonstrates Commitment to Highest Level of Security and Compliance

Replicon's comprehensive suite of time tracking solutions are built on the Time Intelligence Platform, which is cloud-based, scalable, and provides a single source of truth for time data. The agile and easy-to-deploy solution meets all business needs related to managing time for projects, pay, costs, and billing. It provides business leaders with real-time data for enhanced performance and productivity while eliminating data silos, ensuring everyone stays on the same page regarding key metrics. Replicon's mobile-first capabilities allow businesses to track and manage a distributed workforce with ease and flexibility. And the open web services API allows the platform to meet all integration needs. Organizations of all sizes can model any use-case around time and leverage Replicon's configurable, global, scalable platform for enhanced performance and productivity.

"Receiving the ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards of internal security. The certificate proves to our customers, partners, and prospects that we are extremely serious about protecting their data," said Raj Narayanaswamy, the co-CEO at Replicon. "Global businesses are recognizing the need to view time as a strategic enterprise asset, and that is the reason we are seeing so much momentum, with our Time Intelligence platform. The certification ensures that global businesses are able to leverage a secure platform that provides global governance and a single source of truth for time, supporting any unique local requirements and use-cases."

Replicon's Time Tracking solution provides businesses with:

A single source of truth for time with global governance

A cloud-based solution that is secure, reliable and scalable to one million employees

Modern interfaces and user experience tailored to each group and location

Native mobile apps for employee tracking and manager approvals

Zero-touch time capture leveraging AI, GPS, calendars, and more

Full real-time visibility into project time data for billing across all groups

Out-of-the-box support for statutory pay rules in 250+ jurisdictions

A global solution with multi-lingual and multi-currency support

Speed of delivery and ability to integrate with any ecosystem

About Replicon

Replicon, the Time Intelligence Company, has over 20 years of industry leadership and is pioneering a new approach to time management. Time Intelligence elevates time as a strategic asset within an organization, to improve operational productivity, performance, and profitability. Replicon's Time Intelligence Platform offers solutions for global time and gross pay compliance, integrations with leading ERP solutions, and an SDK for continued development – expanding the company's award-winning portfolio of cloud-based products for workforce management, including complete solution sets for client billing, project costing, and time and attendance. Replicon supports thousands of customers across 70 countries, with over 400 employees around the globe including the United States, Canada, India, Australia, and the United Kingdom. To learn more, visit www.replicon.com.

