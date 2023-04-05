Replicon Wins the Prestigious Stevie® Awards for Customer Service

Replicon Delivers a Single Source of Truth for People, Projects, Skills, and Time, and Exceptional Customer Service.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicon wins a Bronze Stevie® Awards for Customer Service Department of the Year (Category: Computer Software — 100 or More Employees).

Replicon has continued with its unprecedented winning streak to bag the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service for the eleventh year in a row. This recognition re-emphasizes Replicon's commitment to provide top-notch customer service.

The Stevie® Awards is one of the world's most coveted prizes that recognizes the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. More than 1,000 organizations from over 70 countries participated in this year's Stevie® Awards, and the winners were selected by the average scores of more than 170 professionals on seven specialized juries.

Replicon provides global organizations with modern, scalable and intuitive solutions to optimize project profit, resource utilization, time tracking, and manage employee skills, ensuring a single source of truth for harmony across business functions. Replicon's customer service team is dedicated to ensuring that every customer across the globe has a positive experience, and they provide timely and effective solutions to any issues that may arise.

Scott Bales, VP Customer Success & Solution Engineering, said "We are honored to receive this award. Our customer service team is committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers, and it's wonderful to see their hard work and dedication recognized in this way."

Replicon provides a comprehensive product suite for managing projects, billing, pay and compliance:

Commenting on the development, Lakshmi Raj, co-CEO of Replicon, said: "We are delighted to win the Stevie® Awards for the eleventh consecutive year. This recognition underscores our commitment to our customers and demonstrates how we have kept our customers at the core of all our initiatives." She added, "Our team demonstrates discipline and dedication in solving customer issues and providing end-to-end solutions. We are delighted to maintain outstanding net promoter scores, receive consistently positive customer feedback, and achieve same-day resolutions through our round-the-clock customer service."

About Replicon

Replicon provides a comprehensive solution for managing the complex demands of project-based businesses by bringing together Project Delivery Finance, and HR on a single platform. With over 27 years of experience in the industry, Replicon's market-leading Workforce Management Solutions provide a single source of truth for Time, Expense, Projects, Resources, Skills, Billing, Costing, Pay, Revenue Recognition, and Compliance. These solutions have achieved 100% user adoption, ensuring businesses have real-time access to accurate data for informed decision-making.

Powered by AI, Replicon's platform is designed for global scalability and configurability, enabling businesses to empower teams for both global governance and local administration, resulting in increased productivity and streamlined business operations. Replicon has established a strong global presence, serving businesses across 85 countries and 25 industries, including Fortune 100 companies.

With its innovative, user-friendly platform and partnerships with leading organizations like SAP, Microsoft, Sage Intact, Salesforce, Google, and ServiceMax, Replicon provides an end-to-end solution for businesses seeking to maximize their success. Replicon has been recognized by multiple industry groups as a best-in-class solution, making it a valuable resource for businesses looking to enhance their operations and achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.replicon.com.

About Stevie® Awards

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order, the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes. There are eight Stevie Awards programs, each with its own focus, list of categories, and schedule.

Stevie Award judges include many of the world's most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. More than 1,000 professionals worldwide participate in the Stevie Award judging process each year. Sponsors of Stevie Awards programs include many leading B2B marketers, publishers, and government institutions.

SOURCE Replicon