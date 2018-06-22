Replimune Appoints Dieter K. Weinand to Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Dieter to Replimune's Board as we look to advance multiple product candidates from our novel oncolytic immunotherapy platform through clinical studies," said Robert Coffin, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Replimune. "Dieter brings a wealth of strategic and operational experience to Replimune that will strengthen the perspectives of the Board and guide the Company at this exciting time."

Mr. Weinand brings 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience in commercialization, operations and strategy to the board. Mr. Weinand is currently the President of Bayer Pharmaceuticals and is a member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG. He has previously served in leadership roles for several other pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb, heading business operations in markets in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Prior to joining Bayer, Mr. Weinand was President, Global Commercialization and Portfolio Management at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development and Commercialization Inc. in Princeton, NJ where he was responsible for integrating Otsuka's global businesses into a global commercial organization.

Mr. Weinand commented, "Replimune has rapidly established itself as a leader in the field of oncolytic immunotherapy since its formation only three years ago. I am excited to work closely with the company as they focus on advancing their product candidates through clinical development and prepare for potential future commercialization."

About Oncolytic Immunotherapy

Oncolytic immunotherapy is an emerging class of cancer therapy which exploits the ability of viruses to selectively replicate in and kill tumors, while at the same time inducing a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response. Oncolytic viruses have the ability to induce a robust immune response against a patient's particular complement of tumor antigens, including neo-antigens, in situ in the patient in an off-the-shelf format. While clinically active alone, oncolytic immunotherapy may have synergy with certain other treatments and, in particular, with immune checkpoint blockade therapies.

About Replimune

Replimune Group Inc, headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of 'oncolytic immunotherapies' for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. The Company's Immulytic™ platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment. Replimune is rapidly progressing these therapies into clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action. For more information, please visit http://www.replimune.com.

