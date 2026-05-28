Replit Expands Enterprise Leadership with Visa Investment and Partnership, Payments Expansion, and Solution Partner Program

Visa invests in and partners with Replit; more than 1,000 employees already using the platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replit, the agentic software creation platform, today announced a partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, underscoring the growing demand for AI-powered software creation at the world's largest companies. As part of the collaboration, Visa has made an investment in Replit, and the companies are working together to integrate Visa Intelligent Commerce into Replit's platform, helping developers build applications and agents that can initiate secure transactions and accept payments using Visa's global network directly within their workflows.

Earlier this month, Replit launched self-serve enterprise access, offering enterprise-grade compliance and controls without the need for sales engagement. The announcements mark a significant step in Replit's further push into the enterprise, building on an existing community of more than 50 million users and a customer base that has users in 85% of the Fortune 500. These announcements come alongside recent Replit security and governance updates, including Replit Security Agent, Auto-Protect, and Global App Hosting.

Replit already counts companies like Atlassian, Adobe, Databricks and Okta, among others, as enterprise customers. The company today also unveiled its Replit Solution Partner Program, a curated ecosystem of enterprise-focused partners — including founding partners Accenture, Slalom, and Hexaware — to help organizations adopt and scale AI-powered software creation across more teams. The program extends Replit's existing technology partnerships with Google, Microsoft, Databricks, and Stripe by adding a network of service partners that can support enterprise deployment at scale.

Visa+Replit

Visa's investment reflects a long-term view on AI-native software creation as emerging infrastructure for commerce. Visa began working with Replit to support internal prototyping and development across teams, and today the platform is used by more than 1,000 employees across the organization. Building on this foundation, the companies are collaborating to explore how Visa Intelligent Commerce, Visa's portfolio of initiatives designed to enable secure, AI-driven commerce experiences at scale, can be integrated into Replit's development environment, enabling developers to access payment building blocks natively within their agent-building workflows. As part of its exploration of Visa Intelligent Commerce, Replit is also exploring how agents built on Replit can join Visa's Trusted Agent Protocol registry, which allows agents to be recognized as Visa-trusted and able to transact across merchant and service endpoints on behalf of consumers.

As part of this work, Visa and Replit are also working to advance how emerging agentic technologies can interact with payments infrastructure responsibly, including early exploration of machine-to-machine and agent-driven payment experiences. These efforts are aimed at supporting new types of digital interactions, including high-frequency, low-value transactions between services, as software becomes increasingly autonomous.

"The next generation of builders and companies is emerging within ecosystems like Replit has developed," said Rubail Birwadker, SVP, Head of Growth Products and Partnerships at Visa. "Our investment and partnership reflect a shared view that card payments should be native, secure and integrated directly into those experiences from the start, so developers can easily build commerce into applications and agents from day one."

"Over the last few months, our enterprise traction has been growing, and Visa coming on board underscores our mission of making coding available to anyone in a secure and robust manner," said Amjad Masad, CEO and co-founder of Replit. "Our continued customer and partner additions in the enterprise, coupled with our new self-serve program, bring us closer to a world where any team can go from idea to production-ready software quickly and securely."

Self-Serve Access for Enterprise Customers

Enterprise customers are now able to start out with Replit without talking to a sales rep. Starting this month, any organization can purchase Replit Enterprise directly for contract values up to $200,000. Customers receive enterprise-grade compliance and controls, including SSO, audit logs, and advanced permissions within minutes.

Replit has already seen early traction with the program and expects it to meaningfully accelerate enterprise adoption by removing the friction that has historically slowed procurement at companies of all sizes.

"We designed self-serve because the enterprise tools should work the same way our consumer product does: You show up, you start building, and the platform gets out of the way," said Masad. "Replit makes it possible for a team to go from first sign-up to production-ready enterprise deployment in minutes."

Replit enterprise self-serve includes a full suite of enterprise-grade features, configurable by the customer during onboarding with no Replit engineering involvement required:

SSO (SAML) and SCIM directory sync, with support for Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace, and OneLogin

Role-based access control (RBAC) for granular permissions management

Audit logs for compliance visibility

Extended Enterprise-only connectors

SOC-2 compliance

A dedicated Account Manager assigned on day one of purchase

Replit Solutions Partner Program

As Replit's enterprise platform reaches more designers, operators, finance teams and fraud analysts inside large organizations, those companies have asked for help connecting Replit to existing systems and training teams, along with meeting internal security and compliance standards. The Solutions Partner Program — with founding partners Accenture, Slalom, and Hexaware — is the response to that demand. The program extends Replit's existing technology integrations with Google, Microsoft, Databricks, and Stripe by adding a network of services partners that can support enterprise deployment at scale.

About Replit

Replit is the agentic software creation platform that enables anyone to build applications using natural language. The company, founded in 2016, has over 50 million users worldwide with users at 85% of the Fortune 500 companies. Teams at enterprises including Zillow, Atlassian, Adobe Accenture, and Databricks use Replit to build apps, and the company has partnerships with Google, Stripe, and Slack, among others. Replit, headquartered in San Francisco, recently introduced Agent 4, its most powerful product yet.

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SOURCE Replit