Replit Announces vibecon, its First Creative Conference where Code meets Culture in New York, June 17-18

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze, media artist Refik Anadol, advocate Reshma Saujani, AR creator Paige Piskin, digital artist GMUNK, Emmy-winning motion designer Gryun Kim, and the legendary Rhizome's 7x7 among the names confirmed

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replit, the AI software creation platform used by more than 50 million people, today announced a first-of-its kind AI conference where code, creativity and culture intersect. The event brings together artists, filmmakers, designers, founders, technologists and curious newcomers to a playground to explore code as the next creative medium.

Taking place June 17–18 at Canyon on Manhattan's Lower East Side, the inaugural vibecon will bring together an eclectic group of pioneering creators turning software into apps, installations, films, tools, performances, visual systems and interactive experiences that would have been out of reach for most a year ago. For two days, vibecon will be alive with people who no longer draw a line between code and craft. The conference will feature live talks, interactive installations, hands-on workshops, art exhibits and performances designed to show what becomes possible when creators can move from idea to output without losing momentum.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze, the creative brain behind Her, Being John Malkovich, and iconic music videos for everyone from Beastie Boys to Björk. A boundary dissolving storyteller who's spent decades making machines feel human and humans feel surreal. Spike will be in conversation with Replit CEO, Amjad Masad, on June 17.

Turkish-American media artist Refik Anadol, a pioneer at the intersection of AI, data and architecture, will also take the stage with Replit President and Head of AI Michele Catasta. Anadol is also the co-founder of Dataland, the world's first museum dedicated to AI art, opening in Los Angeles.

"When we founded Replit 10 years ago, I wanted it to be the platform where creatives could build anything they wanted without learning to code," said Haya Odeh, co-founder and head of design at Replit. "This summer's vibecon is the culmination of that idea we had so many years ago – a space where creativity meets code building moments that inspire you, leave you in awe, and make your imagination go wild. Code truly is the new Creative"

Jonze and Anadol are joined by a host of creators on stage and around the event including.

Reshma Saujani Founder of Girls Who Code and Moms First, executive producer of No Country for Mothers, and TIME's Women of the Year 2026. Her TED talk "Teach girls bravery, not perfection" has 54 million views and her decade-long fight for women's economic empowerment from childcare, to paid leave, to equal pay, has made her one of the defining activist voices of her generation.

Paige Piskin, one of today's most prolific AR creators, who has generated more than 400 billion impressions through effects and campaigns for Netflix, Coldplay and major beauty brands. Named a "legend" by VICE and an artistic "master" by Meta, Piskin will talk about how AR has changed what audiences feel when they look at a screen.

GMUNK, digital artist and director, whose psychedelic and atmospheric work spans installations, music videos, title sequences, immersive film and the iconic Windows 10 wallpaper seen by billions of people, will take over the main stage for a talk on switching artistic media in pursuit of creative discomfort.

vibecon will also bring Rhizome's 7x7 to the stage. The long-running art and technology series pairs artists and technologists to create new work together. It is also the program through which Kevin McCoy developed Quantum, widely regarded as the first NFT artwork.

Vibecon will also feature Lucas Gelfond, the software engineer and writer reimagining the full stack of storytelling at A24 Labs; Karyn Nakamura, the Tokyo-born, MIT-trained artist and engineer probing the hidden infrastructures of perception; Debit, the composer, producer and DJ whose research-driven records and site-specific works have reached the Whitney and the Venice Biennale; and Saarim Zaman, the Dhaka-raised creative technologist and co-founder of ITM, building at the edges of culture and code.

Beyond the stage, vibecon's installations and workshops will immerse attendees into new worlds they never thought possible.Tigris Li, artist, creative technologist and co-founder of consumer electronics company LYCHEE, is curating a real-time perfume experience that turns memories and AI conversations into a bespoke fragrance on site. LA-born new media artist Nate Mohler, founder of Projekt Blank, will lead a workshop and installation blending AI, memory and urban landscape. Artist Kyle McDonald, who works across machine learning, computer vision and social technology, will debut a new interactive installation that invites attendees to get weird with code.

Focusing on craft, create and connect, the event will feature four distinct zones of engagement:

Main Stage: A main platform for high-velocity talks, keynotes, and performances.

A main platform for high-velocity talks, keynotes, and performances. The Forum + The Lab: An intimate space for hands-on sessions, live demos, and deep-dive discussion.

An intimate space for hands-on sessions, live demos, and deep-dive discussion. Installations : Across the entire floor, AI powered art exhibits available for viewing.

: Across the entire floor, AI powered art exhibits available for viewing. Event Details

Dates: June 17–18, 2026

June 17–18, 2026 Time: June 17: 11:00 AM – 7pm PM + June 18 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Location: Canyon, 145 Delancy St, NYC

June 17: 11:00 AM – 7pm PM + June 18 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM Canyon, 145 Delancy St, NYC Tickets: vibecon.ai.

For more information, contact [email protected]

SOURCE Replit