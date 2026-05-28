Replit Launches Solution Partner Program

New program connects enterprises with a curated network of expert partners to accelerate AI software adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replit, the agentic software creation platform, today announced the launch of the Replit Solution Partner Program. The program establishes a curated ecosystem of enterprise-focused partners — including founding partners Accenture, who is also an investor in Replit, Slalom, and Hexaware — to help organizations adopt and scale AI-powered software creation. As official Replit Solution Partners, these organizations are recognized to market and co-sell Replit to enterprise customers, supported by joint go-to-market resources and direct Replit sales engagement. Through the program, customers gain access to certified partners with deep Replit expertise to help implement, integrate, and scale Replit across their teams.

"Enterprises are already choosing Replit to transform how they build software, and we're seeing adoption accelerate across every industry," said Ghazi Masood, Chief Revenue Officer at Replit. "This program gives enterprises a trusted network of expert partners to deploy and scale Replit across their organizations to move faster and get more value from AI software creation."

Today's announcement follows the recent launch of Agent 4, Replit's most powerful offering to date, which enables teams to design, build, and ship software faster within a unified environment. Just last month, Replit was recognized as a Google Partner of the Year. The Solution Partner Program expands Replit's ecosystem beyond technology integrations with companies such as Google, Microsoft, Databricks, and Stripe by adding a network of services partners that can support enterprise deployment and adoption.

Enterprise teams at companies including Zillow, PayPal, TalkDesk, Databricks, and Adobe are already building applications on Replit that previously would have taken months of engineering time.

To learn more about the Replit Solution Partner Program, visit replit.com/partners.

About Replit

Replit is the agentic software creation platform that enables anyone to build applications using natural language. The company, founded in 2016, has over 50 million users worldwide with users at 85% of the Fortune 500 companies. Teams at enterprises including Zillow, Atlassian, Adobe, Accenture, and Databricks, use Replit to build apps, and the company has partnerships with Google, Stripe, and Slack, among others. Replit, headquartered in San Francisco, recently introduced Agent 4, its most powerful product yet.

Learn more at replit.com.

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SOURCE Replit