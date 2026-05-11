Reply Highlights SAP Cloud ERP and AI-Driven Innovation at SAP Sapphire Orlando 2026

CHICAGO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reply will participate in SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference Orlando 2026 (May 11–13), showcasing its expertise in delivering and implementing SAP Business Suite solutions, including SAP Cloud ERP (Public and Private), SAP Business Data Cloud (BDC), SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), and AI-powered enterprise capabilities. Reply's presence at SAP Sapphire underscores its strategic partnership with SAP and its commitment to delivering SAP-led, AI-driven transformation for its clients.

At booth #342, Reply experts will be on-site meeting with executives across industries sharing practical perspectives on how these solutions are applied in real business scenarios. Visitors can also try "Discover Your SAP AI Superpower", a playful quiz where answers are used to generate a unique "SAP AI Superpower" persona.

To showcase its global partnerships with Microsoft and SAP, Reply will demonstrate an AI-powered experience. This immersive AI activation places attendees in a hypothetical business scenario, where SAP Joule running on Microsoft Azure enables real-time, data-driven decision-making and optimizes end-to-end business processes.

In addition, Reply will contribute to multiple sessions across SAP Sapphire Orlando, highlighting both its expertise and customer transformation success stories, including:

Albany: Modernizing Financial Consolidation with SAP Group Reporting - Learn how Albany International transformed its financial consolidation processes following its S/4HANA journey, using SAP Group Reporting to streamline operations and improve reporting accuracy across multiple entities.

- Learn how Albany International transformed its financial consolidation processes following its S/4HANA journey, using SAP Group Reporting to streamline operations and improve reporting accuracy across multiple entities. Victrola – Jumpstart your Journey to Cloud ERP: A Hands-On Transformation Workshop - A pre-conference workshop guiding participants through the development of a cloud ERP business case using tools, accelerators, and hands-on exercises.

- A pre-conference workshop guiding participants through the development of a cloud ERP business case using tools, accelerators, and hands-on exercises. Customer Panel: The real enterprise AI playbook for diverse growth models - Hosted by SAP and featuring Victrola, this panel explores how leading businesses shape AI strategies using SAP Cloud ERP as a foundation for speed and scale.

- Hosted by SAP and featuring Victrola, this panel explores how leading businesses shape AI strategies using SAP Cloud ERP as a foundation for speed and scale. From SAP ECC to SAP Cloud ERP: Why stability wasn't scalable for Victrola - A fireside chat with Victrola focused on their move from a heavily customized environment on SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) to SAP Cloud ERP to support growth.

- A fireside chat with Victrola focused on their move from a heavily customized environment on SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) to SAP Cloud ERP to support growth. Why Clean Core Matters for Data, Analytics, and AI in Modern ERP - An exclusive thought leadership roundtable at SAP's Executive Discovery Lounge featuring Reply experts, exploring how ERP strategies can create the foundation for advanced analytics, trusted insights, and AI-driven innovation.

Reply's long-standing global partnership with SAP is at the core of its ability to deliver end-to-end transformation programs. As a SAP Gold Partner, Reply combines deep consulting and system integration capabilities with advanced expertise across the entire SAP Business Suite – including SAP Cloud ERP (through RISE with SAP and SAP GROW), SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Business Data Cloud, SAP Customer Experience, supply chain solutions, finance and SAP Business AI – leveraging its network of specialized companies such as Syskoplan Reply, Portaltech Reply, 4brands Reply, Power Reply, and Sprint Reply to design and implement next-generation enterprise architectures integrating AI, cloud, and data.

As part of its global presence at SAP Sapphire, Reply will also take part in SAP Sapphire Madrid 2026, reinforcing its role as a strategic SAP partner supporting organizations worldwide.

To learn more about Reply's presence at SAP Sapphire Orlando, visit https://www.reply.com/en/newsroom/events/sap-sapphire-orlando-2026

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

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