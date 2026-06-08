Reply at Gartner® Marketing Symposium/Xpo™ 2026, Sharing Expertise in Applying AI to Customer Experience and Marketing Operations

CHICAGO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reply announces its participation in Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo™ 2026, taking place June 8–10 in Denver, Colorado. At booth #232, experts from Sagepath Reply and Comwrap Reply will showcase how organizations can apply AI, data, and connected digital experiences to improve marketing performance and operational efficiency.

Gartner Marketing Symposium provides an opportunity to engage with CMOs and marketing leaders on key topics shaping the evolution of digital experience. Reply will present its perspective across:

AI-mediated customer engagement

Supporting organizations in adapting to AI-driven touchpoints, where discovery and interaction increasingly happen outside traditional channels, redesigning how brands influence and measure customer journeys.

Supporting organizations in adapting to AI-driven touchpoints, where discovery and interaction increasingly happen outside traditional channels, redesigning how brands influence and measure customer journeys. Omnimodal and adaptive experience models

Enabling consistent and context-aware experiences across channels by integrating platforms, data, and interaction layers, helping marketing teams move from siloed touchpoints to coordinated customer journeys.

Enabling consistent and context-aware experiences across channels by integrating platforms, data, and interaction layers, helping marketing teams move from siloed touchpoints to coordinated customer journeys. AI-powered experience supply chains

Transforming content and campaign operations through automation, standardization, and continuous optimization, allowing organizations to scale personalization and reduce time-to-market.

Furthermore, Reply will host an interactive photo booth experience that demonstrates how these AI-powered experience supply chains are implemented in practice. This activation will showcase how a single asset can be progressively enhanced and adapted across formats and channels through agentic AI workflows, leveraging Adobe technologies to orchestrate content creation, management, and delivery within a connected environment.

The presence at the event builds on experience in delivering digital experience and marketing initiatives across industries, with Reply involved in projects such as the new Oppenheimer website, recognized as Kentico Website of the Year 2025 in the Financial Services category, a unified custom partner portal for Georgia-Pacific Recycling, and a scalable digital foundation for Lamar Advertising supporting integrated content and customer engagement.

Bringing together recognized expertise in digital experience and marketing - validated by awards such as Optimizely 2025 North America Solution Partner of the Year and Adobe CXO Partner of the Year – Western Europe - Reply will engage with clients and partners at Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2026 to discuss ongoing initiatives and applied AI use cases.

Gartner and Marketing Symposium/Xpo are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

Media contact

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

[email protected]

Phone: +390117711594

Anusha Shankar

[email protected]

Phone: +1 (855) 864-9929

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