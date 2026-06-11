Victrola Enhances Financial Visibility and Operational Efficiency with SAP Cloud ERP implemented by Syskoplan Reply

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syskoplan Reply, a Reply company specializing in SAP consulting, implementation, and managed services, partnered with Victrola, a leading consumer audio brand known for its heritage in record players and modern audio products, to modernize its ERP landscape and strengthen the operational foundation supporting its global growth.

To support a rapidly expanding multi-channel business and a network of more than 40 trading partners, Victrola transitioned from a highly customized SAP ECC to a modern SAP Cloud ERP. The process streamlined finance, procurement, order management, and warehouse operations, creating a more scalable and standardized operating environment while improving visibility and control across the organization.

By implementing SAP Cloud ERP, Syskoplan Reply helped Victrola simplify integrations, accelerate partner onboarding, and bring financial reporting directly into the ERP platform. The project introduced best-practice business processes, API-driven integrations, embedded analytics, and enhanced warehouse and logistics capabilities. Reducing customizations and manual workarounds enabled more consistent data management and improved information flow across the business, creating a clean digital core designed to support future innovation.

The implementation was completed in approximately six months and carefully aligned with Victrola's business calendar to ensure operational continuity during peak sales periods. This approach allowed the company to modernize critical systems while maintaining day-to-day business performance and customer service levels.

"Syskoplan Reply brought the SAP Cloud ERP expertise and business understanding we needed to execute this transformation successfully," said Adam Schneider, SVP of Digital Strategy at Victrola. "Their guidance helped us standardize processes, improve data quality, and establish a platform that can scale with our business."

Since go-live, Victrola has realized significant improvements in reporting efficiency and data visibility. Profit and loss reporting has been reduced from approximately four hours to just 15 minutes, while more than 250 hours annually have been eliminated from margin analysis activities. The company now benefits from real-time revenue and product-level insights, automated high-volume warehouse packing processes, and greater flexibility in integrating with partners and systems across its ecosystem.

With SAP Cloud ERP as its digital foundation, Victrola is well positioned to support continued multi-channel growth, streamline operations, and leverage future innovations across SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Business AI.

To know more, read the full SAP News Center article or explore the customer success story.

Syskoplan Reply

Syskoplan Reply, part of the Reply Group, is a leading consulting company specializing in SAP technologies and business process optimization. With decades of experience, we support clients across industries in designing, implementing, and evolving SAP landscapes - from strategy and migration to optimization and support. Our team combines deep technical expertise with a pragmatic approach, helping organizations unlock the full potential of the Business Suite including SAP Cloud ERP, the Business Technology Platform and AI. As part of the Reply network, Syskoplan Reply delivers innovation with precision, ensuring every transformation is measurable, sustainable, and aligned with our clients' long-term goals. syskoplan-reply.com

Victrola

Victrola has been a leading manufacturer of audio products since 1906, beginning with the first in-home record player in the U.S. Since then, Victrola has grown into a global company with a mission of bringing lifelong music memories to everyone. Victrola continues to deliver innovative turntables and audio solutions designed with simplicity, beauty, and superior sound, providing an immersive experience for music lovers everywhere. victrola.com

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