Report: 86,000+ Pennsylvanians Now Work in Clean Energy

Overall clean energy jobs grew slightly to 86,285, with energy efficiency leading the way with more than 65,000 jobs - powering Pennsylvania to rank just outside the top 10 states in clean energy jobs. Renewable energy combined for an additional 8,700 jobs.

Clean Jobs Pennsylvania is available at www.e2.org/cleanjobspa.

"Clean jobs count in Pennsylvania." said Sharon Pillar, E2's Pennsylvania consultant. "This sector has only just begun, illustrating the enormous chance for communities in our state to grow a 21st century workforce that spans all levels of education and training – if our leaders seize the opportunity."

According to the Clean Jobs Pennsylvania report, nearly 12,000 clean energy jobs can be found in the state's rural areas while Pittsburgh and Philadelphia metro areas account for more than half of Pennsylvania's clean energy jobs. Allegheny led all counties in Pennsylvania with nearly 12,000 jobs, followed by Philadelphia and Montgomery counties with nearly 9,000 each. All 67 Pennsylvania counties have residents working in clean energy.

Energy efficiency remains the largest clean energy sector in Pennsylvania with 65,288 workers – accounting for about 3 percent all energy efficiency jobs in America. 42 percent of these jobs (36,455) were in the construction industry.

"Year after year, energy efficiency jobs in Pennsylvania continue to rise, putting Pennsylvanians to work in local jobs that cannot be outsourced," said Matt Elliott, Executive Director of the Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance. "Across the Commonwealth, energy efficiency is helping residents and businesses save energy and money while growing the workforce."

The jobs analysis expands on data from the 2018 U.S. Energy and Employment Report (USEER) released in May by the National Association of State Energy Officials and Energy Futures Initiative. E2 is a partner on the USEER, the third installment of the energy survey first released by the U.S. Department of Energy in 2016 but canceled last year by the Trump administration.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-86-000-pennsylvanians-now-work-in-clean-energy-300668821.html

SOURCE Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2)

Related Links

http://www.e2.org

