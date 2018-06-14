"AIs early adoption with quantitative data made sense when evaluating audience insights, but as more digital marketers are looking to make sense of consumer's data, adoption of natural language processing applications will increase in value over time. In addition, a subset of NLP such as natural language generation could be a game-changer with wide-adoption capabilities in content marketing initiatives, but at the moment, tech is too green for complex customer-facing applications," says Quantum Stat's CEO Ricky Costa.

Insights provided in report:

Artificial intelligence spending forecasts, by industry

How brands and agencies value AI insights

Top AI deployment strategies used by data science teams in the enterprise

Top methods for using artificial intelligence in marketing

Value obtained from using select artificial intelligence algorithms

Tips for starting an in-house artificial intelligence team

Most used AI algorithms in marketing

The report features data from surveys, digital platforms and interviews from business leaders in the artificial intelligence industry. Access to the report can be obtained with a Premier subscription with Quantum Stat.

www.quantumstat.com

Press Contact

Justine Lin

Marketing Director

info@quantumstat.com

Twitter: @Quantum_Stat

Facebook: @quantumstat

About Quantum Stat

At Quantum Stat, we provide the business professional with the most relevant data on the digital world by conducting primary and secondary research to deliver in-depth insights and analysis. The company's mission is to provide the most up-to-date research on digital marketing and emerging technologies.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-ai-in-marketing-looks-ahead-to-natural-language-processing-300665332.html

SOURCE Quantum Stat

Related Links

https://quantumstat.com

