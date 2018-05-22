Report: Clean mobility sector pumps $18B into Michigan's economy annually

"Whether we are looking to support advanced mobility innovations like autonomous or connected vehicles, preserve and grow our skilled workforce, or do more to support clean energy solutions, clean transportation technologies are truly the backbone of a global arms race towards the next generation of mobility," said Mike Alaimo, Executive Director of Clean Fuels Michigan. "As the auto capital of the world, Michigan needs to ensure that our policies reflect the rapid change and fierce competition in the global arena."

Key findings from the analysis include:

The clean mobility sector contributes $18.8 billion to Michigan's economy each year, generating over $700 million in state and local taxes

With indirect and induced employment, Michigan's clean mobility supply chain contributes over 69,000 jobs to the state's economy

Michigan currently has 29,000 direct clean fuel vehicle jobs

Technology and policy changes will push the vehicle sector increasingly towards clean fuels

Clean fuel vehicles have enormous potential to decrease healthcare costs associated with poor air quality

"The rapid growth of clean fuel vehicles has big implications for Michigan's automotive, tech and energy industries, which make up a significant portion of the state's workforce," said Jeff Guilfoyle, Vice President of Public Sector Consultants and lead author of the study. "Millions of these vehicles are projected to be on our roads over the next few years. Government policies have and will continue to play an important role when looking at ways this evolving industry can affect Michigan's overall economic health."

Michigan Automakers and utility companies are actively working to support the increased adoption of electric vehicles and see significant benefits of vehicle electrification for Michigan.

"Supporting innovation in the clean fuels sector can drive down costs and help us overcome barriers to electric vehicle adoption, like access to charging infrastructure," said Vince Carioti, Director of E-Mobility at Phoenix Contact. "As a large, privately held auto supplier, we see enormous opportunity for growth in Michigan's clean fuels sector and are excited about working to increase our presence there."

"DTE Energy is working to ensure plug-in electric and natural gas vehicles (PEVs and NGVs respectively) are integrated in a manner that ensures safe and reliable operation of the grid," said Rob Bacyinski, Program Manager of Natural Gas Vehicle Business Development, DTE Energy and Chair of the Board at Clean Fuels Michigan. "We believe that clean fuels and electric vehicles will bring added benefits to not only the energy grid, but customers and the public at large."

The full report can be found here.

